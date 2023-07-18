SC Refuses To Interfere With Manipur HC Ban On Partially Lifting Internet Ban

The Supreme Court declined to intervene in the Manipur High Court's order, which directed the Manipur Government to restore limited internet services in areas affected by ethnic conflicts. However, the Court granted the State of Manipur the liberty to approach the High Court to discuss the difficulties encountered in implementing its order.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha, and Justice Manoj Misra heard a plea filed by the State Government challenging the Manipur High Court's order, which allowed the restoration of internet services in a restricted manner.

On July 7, the Manipur High Court had instructed the State government to lift the ban on Internet Lease Line (ILL) and Fibre To The Home (FTTH) connections in the State after ensuring that all stakeholders had complied with the safeguards recommended by an Expert Committee. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the State of Manipur before the Supreme Court, stated, "Any rumor is likely to ignite riots. The question of internet is sometimes open and then sometimes it is not. My prayer is that the Internet issue can be left to the discretion of those on the ground, my lord."

In response, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud noted that the State could approach the Manipur High Court and inform it about the difficulties faced in implementing its order. The Chief Justice stated, "The Solicitor General has submitted that the State of Manipur will approach the High Court of Manipur with the difficulties faced in implementing its order regarding the internet. Liberty granted," as per a report in Live Law.

As a result, the order implies that the internet ban in Manipur remains lifted in accordance with the Manipur High Court's directive, and any difficulties faced in implementing the order will be addressed through the State's communication with the High Court.

Internet Ban In Manipur

The Manipur government has extended the suspension of internet services in the state until 3 pm on July 10, citing the need to maintain peace and public order amidst ongoing clashes between ethnic communities. The decision comes after the initial internet ban was implemented on May 3 and subsequently extended multiple times.

According to Home Commissioner T Ranjit Singh, there are concerns that social media platforms may be exploited by anti-social elements to spread inflammatory content, hate speech, and provocative videos, which could have serious consequences for law and order. Suspending internet services is seen as a necessary measure to prevent such misuse. Meanwhile, Manipur continues to experience violence, with reports of food shortages worsening the chaotic situation. On Wednesday, officials confirmed that a mob set fire to the house of an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel in the Thoubal district.

This attack occurred after the personnel prevented rioters from looting firearms from the police armoury. Another incident involved firing in the Luangshangol or Phaileng area along the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts. Police stated that security forces were able to bring the situation under control. The mob also targeted a team of the Assam Rifles while they were on their way to the camp, resulting in injuries to a jawan and the torching of their vehicle. Officials reported that ten others were injured during the clashes, with six of them in critical condition and admitted to a hospital in Imphal.

The initial outbreak of violence in Manipur began on May 3 with a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organized by the hill districts in protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Since then, the unrest has claimed over 100 lives, injured several hundred people, and forced thousands to seek refuge in relief camps. The recent extension of internet suspension in Manipur contributes to India's record as the country with the highest number of internet shutdowns globally.

