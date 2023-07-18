Wrestlers Allege Probe Panel "Biased" Towards Brij Bhushan In Sexual Harassment Case

As per the recently filed charge sheet by the Delhi Police in the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the women wrestlers involved have raised concerns about the impartiality of the oversight panel assigned to investigate the allegations. The charge-sheet, spanning an extensive 1599 pages, includes statements from 44 witnesses, as well as the six complainants' statements, which were recorded under CrPC 164.

The charge-sheet notes that the women wrestlers have expressed reservations about the panel's alleged bias towards Singh, who is not only the WFI chief but also a Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The panel, consisting of six members and chaired by Indian boxer MC Mary Kom, was formed by the government to investigate the accusations. While the panel had submitted its report to the government, it has not been made public.

Unbiased Process For Brij Bhushan

The complainants, in their individual statements, have voiced their concerns about the perceived favoritism towards Singh during the investigation. The charge-sheet highlights their reservations, underscoring the need for a fair and unbiased process in handling such serious allegations.

As Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar prepare to appear before the trial court, the outcome of the case remains to be seen. The charge-sheet sheds light on the women wrestlers' allegations of bias and raises questions about the transparency and integrity of the investigation conducted by the oversight panel.

"Even after giving my statement before the (oversight) committee whenever I visited the Federation office, the accused looked at me with distasteful and lustful eyes and made wrong gestures which made me feel insecure," said one of the complainants as per a report in NDTV.



"Even the video recording was being switched off and on while I was giving my statement and in spite of my request the committee did not supply me a copy of my video recording. I fear that my statement may not have been recorded in entirety and may also have been tampered with to protect the accused," the statement of the wrestler read further.

'ICC Member Without Consent'

Another complainant has come forward, stating that she was included in the WFI sexual harassment committee without her consent. As per the rules, all national sports federations are required to have an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to address such matters.

"I was never issued any formal communication informing me about such approval, nor was any formal communication was received by me seeking my approval to be part of the sexual harassment committee of the Wrestling Federation of India," said the wrestler who was included in the committee.



"The accused, in conspiracy with accused No. 2 and other unknown persons, has deliberately done this to suppress my voice and allegations against him. He has, without my approval or consensus, made me part of the said committee and is now alleging that in spite of being part of the committee, I am falsely alleging to be a victim myself," said the complainant.

The same 'victim' also alleged that the oversight panel did not provide her the recording when demanded. The Delhi Police has provided justification for not arresting the accused individuals, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar, stating that they cooperated with the investigation by voluntarily participating in the process. The police said that both Singh and Tomar fulfilled their legal obligations by joining the investigation.

"Results of digital/electronic devices and exhibits seized and deposited with the concerned Forensic Labs are yet to be received and shall be filed through supplementary police reports. The analysis of requisitioned CDRs etc., as found appropriate for the purpose of prosecution shall also be submitted expeditiously," the police said in the charge-sheet.

A Delhi court issued summons Friday to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed against him for alleged sexual harassment, assault and stalking of six women wrestlers. Singh and Vinod Tomar, the former WFI assistant secretary who is also an accused, have been directed to appear before the court on July 18.

