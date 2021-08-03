Trending

'This Cannot Continue': SC Issues Notices To States, HCs On Cases Registered Under Sec 66A

The Apex Court asked the petitioner to make states and Union territories as a party in the case. On July 5, it had expressed surprise on learning that cases were still being registered under the scrapped IT section.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   3 Aug 2021 6:26 AM GMT
Writer : Sanal M Sudevan | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Sanal M Sudevan
This Cannot Continue: SC Issues Notices To States, HCs On Cases Registered Under Sec 66A

Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court issued notices to all states, Union Territories, and registrars general of high courts on the plea that the people are still booked under scrapped Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, reported The Indian Express.

The section was held unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2015. On Monday, August 2, while issuing the notices, the Apex Court said, "This cannot continue."

A bench of Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai said that the notice was issued to the state governments and UTs since the issue was connected to courts and the police departments as well.

"SInce police is a state subject, it will be better that all the governments, UTs, are made a party. We can pass comprehensive order so that the matter is settled for once and all". reported India TV.

Statement For All

The bench asked advocate Sanjay Parikh, who has been appearing for the petitioner, to include states and UTs as parties in his statement.

Meanwhile, Parikh told the Court that there are two aspects in this matter, one is police and the other is judiciary where such cases are still being tried.

In response to this, the bench said, "As far as the judiciary is concerned, we can take care of it and will issue notices to high courts."

The bench has scheduled the next hearing after four weeks.

'Shocked That People Are Still Being Booked Under Sec 66A': SC

On July 5 this year, the Apex Court had expressed surprise over the fact that the people were still booked and tried under Section 66A even though it was scrapped in 2015.

On March 24, 2015, in the case Shreya Singhal v. Union of India, the Top Court had struck down "Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000".

Also Read: From Loneliness To Bullying, Dr Aqsa Shaikh Braves All Odds To Become India's First Trans Woman To Head COVID Centre

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian