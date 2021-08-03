'This Cannot Continue': SC Issues Notices To States, HCs On Cases Registered Under Sec 66A

The Supreme Court issued notices to all states, Union Territories, and registrars general of high courts on the plea that the people are still booked under scrapped Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, reported The Indian Express.

The section was held unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2015. On Monday, August 2, while issuing the notices, the Apex Court said, "This cannot continue."

A bench of Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai said that the notice was issued to the state governments and UTs since the issue was connected to courts and the police departments as well.

"SInce police is a state subject, it will be better that all the governments, UTs, are made a party. We can pass comprehensive order so that the matter is settled for once and all". reported India TV.

Statement For All

The bench asked advocate Sanjay Parikh, who has been appearing for the petitioner, to include states and UTs as parties in his statement.

Meanwhile, Parikh told the Court that there are two aspects in this matter, one is police and the other is judiciary where such cases are still being tried.

In response to this, the bench said, "As far as the judiciary is concerned, we can take care of it and will issue notices to high courts."

The bench has scheduled the next hearing after four weeks.

'Shocked That People Are Still Being Booked Under Sec 66A': SC

On July 5 this year, the Apex Court had expressed surprise over the fact that the people were still booked and tried under Section 66A even though it was scrapped in 2015.

On March 24, 2015, in the case Shreya Singhal v. Union of India, the Top Court had struck down "Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000".

