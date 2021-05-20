'He Saved So Many Lives, But We Couldn't Save Him': Eminent Cardiologist Dr Aggarwal's Daughter

Naina Aggarwal, the mourning daughter of eminent cardiologist Dr K K Aggarwal who died of coronavirus infection, on Tuesday said her father "saved so many lives, but we couldn't save him".

Aggarwal, 62, had been on ventilator support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi since last week. According to a tweet on his Twitter account, he died at 11.30 p.m. on Monday after a long fight with COVID-19.

As soon as the news of his death became public, tributes and condolences began to flood in from all corners of the internet. His daughter Naina said, "He saved so many lives, but we couldn't save him." according to The New Indian Express.

The renowned cardiologist, who was also a Padma Shri recipient, had risen in prominence. The esteemed cardiologist rose to fame on social media with his educational videos about COVID-19. Aggarwal's death in Delhi during the pandemic's second phase has devastated his relatives, friends, and colleagues in the medical community.

Dr Anil Kohli, a well-known dentist, and Padma Bhushan recipient described Aggarwal's death as a "personal loss."

He was a friend and never thought he would leave us like that. It's a great loss to our fraternity too, and to the people, he served with an open heart and a congenial nature. My tributes to him, and condolences to his family," he said.

"He lived life till the end," Kohli said.

