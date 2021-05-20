Trending

'He Saved So Many Lives, But We Couldn't Save Him': Eminent Cardiologist Dr Aggarwal's Daughter

Dr Aggarwal, 62, had been on ventilator support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi since last week. According to a tweet on his Twitter account, he died at 11.30 p.m. on Monday after a long fight with COVID-19.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   20 May 2021 8:55 AM GMT
Writer : Anchal Rana | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Rakshitha R
He Saved So Many Lives, But We Couldnt Save Him: Eminent Cardiologist Dr Aggarwals Daughter

Image Credit: Facebook/Dr KK Aggarwal

Naina Aggarwal, the mourning daughter of eminent cardiologist Dr K K Aggarwal who died of coronavirus infection, on Tuesday said her father "saved so many lives, but we couldn't save him".

Aggarwal, 62, had been on ventilator support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi since last week. According to a tweet on his Twitter account, he died at 11.30 p.m. on Monday after a long fight with COVID-19.

As soon as the news of his death became public, tributes and condolences began to flood in from all corners of the internet. His daughter Naina said, "He saved so many lives, but we couldn't save him." according to The New Indian Express.

The renowned cardiologist, who was also a Padma Shri recipient, had risen in prominence. The esteemed cardiologist rose to fame on social media with his educational videos about COVID-19. Aggarwal's death in Delhi during the pandemic's second phase has devastated his relatives, friends, and colleagues in the medical community.

Dr Anil Kohli, a well-known dentist, and Padma Bhushan recipient described Aggarwal's death as a "personal loss."

He was a friend and never thought he would leave us like that. It's a great loss to our fraternity too, and to the people, he served with an open heart and a congenial nature. My tributes to him, and condolences to his family," he said.

"He lived life till the end," Kohli said.

Also Read: "Irrational And Unscientific": Centre Drops Off Plasma Therapy As Treatment For COVID-19

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Anchal Rana

Anchal Rana

Remote Intern

I am a history enthusiast. I like star-gazing, mountains, reverie and my headspace. Unabashedly an anime lover. I don’t read but write poetry. Books are a relief. Curious to learn the unknown. Prefer the countryside and tea. Above all an aesthete.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian