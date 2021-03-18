'Will Continue To Speak Even If I Am Removed': Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik Backs Farmers' Protest

Meghalaya Governor, Satya Pal Malik backed the farmers' protest on Wednesday, March 17 and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government not to send the farmers home from Delhi empty-handed.

In a series of comments, he condemned the present government. Malik said, "Even when a dog dies, it is condoled but 250 farmers have died so far, yet no one expressed condolences. I took it very seriously as I was born in a farmer family. I am deeply saddened by this."

He further added, "If we do not make the farmers feel that we are their sympathisers, we are going to face a huge loss."

"If this movement continues like this then in the long term, BJP will lose out in western UP, Rajasthan and Haryana," NDTV quoted Malik as saying.

He claimed that he had talks with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the protest. He said, "The farmers should not be sent back empty-handed. The government should open talks with them soon."

On being asked if he was afraid at all to talk against the present government, he said, "If the government thinks I am harming them then I will step aside. I will speak even if I am not a Governor. I do not fear. I will not a single second to resign when my party will ask."

Malik stressed on bringing the early solution to the problem of farmers. "I think that solution to this matter should come as soon as possible and it will come as there is not that much gap between the viewpoints of farmers and the government. Unofficially, I am in touch with a lot of people from both sides (government and farmers) so that this matter gets sorted out soon. No one in the government, not even the Prime Minister is unreasonable on this matter and on the other hand there is an understanding being grown among the farm leaders as well."

"This whole matter can be solved as both the parties are willing to come on the same ground. The government should start talking with the farmers for a solution as soon as possible. Even when the bomb was being bombarded on Vietnam, there were peace talks going on in Paris. There is always a peace talk that goes on in between any kind of tussle," said Malik.

