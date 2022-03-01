Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son, Zain Nadella, Breathes His Last At 26

All section
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadellas Son, Zain Nadella, Breathes His Last At 26

Image Credits: Twitter/Dr Pooja Tripathi

1 March 2022

Microsoft's executive staff was informed about the devastating news via email, that asked for them to keep the Nadella family in their thoughts.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son, Zain Nadella, breathed his last on Monday morning. Aged 26, he had Cerebral Palsy since birth and was declared legally blind quadriplegic. The software company's executive staff were informed of the demise in an email, asking to give space to the family to grieve privately and keep them in their thoughts and prayers.

Zain was born to Satya and Anupama Nadella in the year 1996. His condition pushed Satya Nadella towards creating products that are disabled-friendly and accessible for the community. The Microsoft supremo used all the lessons learnt while raising his son and implemented them in designing items that would better serve people with disabilities in the coming years.

Zain Nadella Shaped The Family's Life

For the Nadella family, Zain Nadella shaped their life in a big way. As quoted by The Economic Times, Anupama was in her thirty-sixth pregnancy period when she noticed no movement in the womb. Immediately, the couple rushed to the hospital, where the check-up turned into a cesarian section. Zain came into the world, but his arrival alarmed the doctors as he did not cry.

Soon after, he was taken to the Children's Hospital in Seattle and was kept in the neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Eventually, the couple was informed that Zain was adversely affected by asphyxia, which resulted in severe Cerebral Palsy that will stay with him throughout. He would remain in the wheelchair and rely on his parents for support.

Over the years, Satya Nadella has been immensely inspired by his wife and son. "Being a father of a son with special needs has helped me understand the journey of people with disabilities, and it has shaped my passion for and philosophy of connecting new ideas. And it is why I am deeply committed to pushing the boundaries on what love and compassion combined with human ingenuity and passion for having an impact can accomplish with my colleagues at Microsoft," said Satya Nadella.

Remembered For His Smile

Zain Nadella is being remembered by his well-wishers and loved ones for his smile and music choice. "Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him," NDTV quotes Jeff Sperring, CEO of the Children's Hospital.

In 2021, the Nadella family donated 15 million dollars to the said hospital's neuroscience department and mental health care. Along with that, they established the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in the Pediatric Neurosciences Department.

Also Read: 'What's Happening Is Sad': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Expresses Concern Over CAA

