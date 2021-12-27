Chhattisgarh Dharam Sansad: FIR Against Hindu Religious Leader For Remarks On Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi

Approximately 20 religious leaders took part in a two-day 'Dharam Sansad' in Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur this weekend. While a few delivered speeches urging "Sanatani Hindus" to arm themselves, one of them had hailed Nathuram Godse for murdering Mahatma Gandhi. Later on December 26 evening, an official FIR was lodged against 'Sant' Kalicharan, who had made the statements against India's 'father of the nation'.

At the two-day event, over 20 religious leaders from different parts of the state and India had gathered. During their speeches, the leaders had urged the "Sanatani Hindus" to "be prepared" and arm themselves to help in the establishment of the Hindu Rashtra.

The Dharam Sansad

One of the ones at the 'Dharam Sansad' was 'Sant' Kalicharan, a religious leader from Maharashtra, who passed derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and also accused minorities of trying to take control of the administration and politics of numerous nations.

Right after these statements, the Sansad convenor, Mahant Ram Sundar Das, the head of Doodhadhari Math, registered firm protest and had also distanced himself from the sand, stating that it was not fruitful.

On Sunday night, an official FIR was registered against Kalicharan under IPC sections 294 and 505(2).

Call For 'Hindu Rashtra'

Organised by the Doodhadhari Math and NGO Neelkanth Seva Samiti, the event was attended by BJP leaders Brijmohan Agrawal and Vishnu Deo Sai and Congress' Pramod Dubey. Swamy Prabhodanand Giri, who previously had made controversial statements at the 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar, also was present at the event.

"I have no qualms in repeating what I said in Haridwar and even before that. These secular people are all anti-Hindu, their stomachs hurt even when someone talk about Hinduism," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, religious leader Sant Triveni Das was one of many who had urged all Hindus to arm themselves to fight for 'Hindu Rashtra'.

