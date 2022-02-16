Veteran Singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, Who Rejected Padma Shri, Passes Away At 90

With the music fraternity still mourning Lala Mangeshkar's demise, evening Tuesday (February 15) came yet another grievous news after iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, who refused her Padma Shri award from the Government of India last month, breathed her last at a Kolkata hospital due to cardiac arrest.

Since last week, the veteran singer was in critical condition after testing positive with the novel coronavirus, it revealed the hospital where she was receiving treatment. The 90-year-old had ischemic heart disease and was put on oxygen support as a result. Amid her irregular heart rhythm, Sandhya had to be put on medicines and was also given medication to keep up her blood pressure, reported The Times Of India. Nevertheless, she was still suffering from multi-organ dysfunction for the last few days.

The veteran Bengali singer suffered a massic cardiac arrest, and the medical unit treating her attempted their best to revive her; however, they failed to save the iconic singer.

Mukhopadhyay, who had refused the Padma Shri award ahead of Republic Day this year, was admitted to the SSKM Hospital as her health situation worsened after she fell in the washroom of her residence. The now later singer had a left femur bone fracture and several other health-related problems and was receiving treatment at a private hospital.

The widely renowned singer is well-known as a stalwart in semi-classical and classical music and worked with so numerous prominent music directors, including Madan Mohan, SD Burman, Salil Chaudhury, Naushad and Anil Biswas. In 1970, Mukhopadhyay had also won the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her work in the Bengali cult classics 'Nishi Padma' and 'Jay Jayanti'.

In January, the veteran vocalist made headlines when she decided to turn down the Padma Shri honour after a Government of India official reached out to her over the phone call ahead of 2022 Republic Day. Sandhya had stated that with a singing career of eight decades, being recognized for Padma Shri at the 90 is demeaning for a singer of her stature. The award is more deserving for junior artists.

