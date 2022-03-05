Ukraine War: Russia Declares Partial Ceasefire In Mariupol, Volnovakha; Allow Residents To Evacuate

The Russian defence ministry has declared a partial ceasefire on Saturday (March 5) to allow evacuating residents of two besieged cities, Mariupol and Volnovakha. The forces have laid siege on the cities have cut their electricity, food, water, heating and transportation amid the cold weather.

"From 10:00 am Moscow time, the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," Reuters quoted the ministry as saying.

Humanitarian Solutions Priority

The announcement comes after Mariupol's Mayor Vadim Boychenko said that the city was under 'blockade' by the Russian forces after days of attacks.

The Mayor said that the officials were prioritising humanitarian solutions as present and getting Mariupol out of the blockade. He also urged for a humanitarian corridor for food and medicine, The Economic Times reported.

Rescuing Indians From Sumy

The embassy is exploring all the plausible solutions to safely evacuate the nationals from the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. Multiple videos have emerged from the city, with students sending out repeated requests for rescue.

Exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate 🇮🇳n citizens in Sumy, safely & securely.

Discussed evacuation & identification of exit routes with all interlocuters including Red Cross.

Control room will continue to be active until all our citizens are evacuated.

One of the students, Radhika Sangwan, took to Twitter requesting the government to pay attention to hundreds of students stranded in Sumy for days and help them leave securely.



I am a student in Sumy, Ukraine. YES WE EXIST!!! There are 700-800 students in Sumy. It's the 7th day of attack and there is no confirmed news on our evacuation. Stress , fear and anxiety are getting to us. Hope is lost. Pls help.

War-Torn Country



Over the past ten days, several Ukrainian cities have been bombed and vandalised, hundreds have lost their lives, faced harassment and the siege of Europe's largest atomic power plant. Russia has drawn widespread condemnation from Western countries, drawing multiple sanctions on the country.

