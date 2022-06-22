Who Is Ruchira Kamboj? Senior Diplomat Set To Become Permanent Representative Of India To UN

Succeeding T S Trimurti, senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj has been appointed as the next Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations (UN). Currently, she is serving as India's ambassador to Bhutan and is expected to take on the new responsibilities soon. Kamboj holds a rich and diverse experience in the field of diplomacy.



She joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1987 and was the All-India women topper and Foreign Service batch topper in 1987. Giving start to her career, she was posted as the Third Secretary in the Indian Embassy to France from 1989-91 in Paris. During a decade-long career, Kamboj has excellently been the Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Chief of Protocol in New Delhi, and Indian High Commissioner in South Africa.

Excellence In Diplomacy

Kamboj has experience dealing with political issues, peacekeeping, crisis, and other areas as she was posted at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations from 2002-2005, where she dealt with the aforementioned issues. She was also an integral part of the G-4 team, which worked on reform and expansion of the UN's Security Council upon the release of the Blue-Ribbon Panel report by Secretary-General Kofi Anan in 2014.

During 2011-2014, she became the first woman diplomat to hold the position of India's Chief of Protocol. In 2014, the Ministry of External Affairs called her on a special assignment to monitor the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Heads of State and Government from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries and Mauritius were also present at the event, Indian Express reported.

The experiences she holds in the field of diplomacy will be vital for India's relations with the United Nations and other countries. Regarding trade, maritime, and bringing issues to the UN's notice, Kamboj will play an important role as she will head the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York City.

