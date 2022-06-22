All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Who Is Ruchira Kamboj? Senior Diplomat Set To Become Permanent Representative Of India To UN

Picture Credit: Wikimedia, Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Who Is Ruchira Kamboj? Senior Diplomat Set To Become Permanent Representative Of India To UN

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Others/World,  22 Jun 2022 8:24 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Ruchira Kamboj joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1987 and is currently India's ambassador to Bhutan. She has been appointed as the next permanent representative of India to the United Nations (UN).

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Succeeding T S Trimurti, senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj has been appointed as the next Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations (UN). Currently, she is serving as India's ambassador to Bhutan and is expected to take on the new responsibilities soon. Kamboj holds a rich and diverse experience in the field of diplomacy.

She joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1987 and was the All-India women topper and Foreign Service batch topper in 1987. Giving start to her career, she was posted as the Third Secretary in the Indian Embassy to France from 1989-91 in Paris. During a decade-long career, Kamboj has excellently been the Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Chief of Protocol in New Delhi, and Indian High Commissioner in South Africa.

Excellence In Diplomacy

Kamboj has experience dealing with political issues, peacekeeping, crisis, and other areas as she was posted at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations from 2002-2005, where she dealt with the aforementioned issues. She was also an integral part of the G-4 team, which worked on reform and expansion of the UN's Security Council upon the release of the Blue-Ribbon Panel report by Secretary-General Kofi Anan in 2014.

During 2011-2014, she became the first woman diplomat to hold the position of India's Chief of Protocol. In 2014, the Ministry of External Affairs called her on a special assignment to monitor the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Heads of State and Government from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries and Mauritius were also present at the event, Indian Express reported.

The experiences she holds in the field of diplomacy will be vital for India's relations with the United Nations and other countries. Regarding trade, maritime, and bringing issues to the UN's notice, Kamboj will play an important role as she will head the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York City.

Also Read: These Girls From A Village In Haryana Fought For Their Right To Education

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Ruchira Kamboj 
Permanent Mission of India to UN 
United Nations 

Must Reads

Climate Crisis! Maldives Builds A Floating City To Tackle Rising Sea Levels, Here's All You Need To Know
From Advani's Aide To Opposition's Presidential Candidate Against BJP, Here's All About Yashwant Sinha's Journey
Agnipath Scheme Protests: No, 'Shami Aslam' Did Not Pose As Hindu To Call For Violence Against UP Police
Old Video From Srinagar Falsely Passed As Visuals Of Agnipath Protests From Bihar
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X