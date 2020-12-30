Trending

'Students Forced To Travel In Freight Train': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Hits Out At Bihar Govt

"BJP's Nitish government has set the examination centres of BPSC candidates 400 KM away from the home district. No train facilities due to COVID pandemic," he tweeted.

Tamanna Sahoo (Trainee Social Media Editor) 
Bihar   |   30 Dec 2020 3:24 AM GMT
Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Tamanna Sahoo

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on December 26, took to Twitter to hit out at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the alleged challenges being faced by the students amid the COVID pandemic.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday, December 23, released admit cards for the combined competitive preliminary examination. The exams would be held on December 27 from 12 pm to 2 pm in 35 districts of Bihar.

