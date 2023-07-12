Yamuna Waterlevel Breaks 45-Year Record In Delhi, Stranded Tourists Rescued In Himachal Pradesh

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi reached a record high of 207.55 meters at the Old Railway Bridge. The city witnessed heavy rainfall, causing the river to breach the evacuation mark and prompting evacuation efforts along its banks.

The Delhi Police imposed Section 144 in flood-prone areas of the national capital on Wednesday as the water level in Yamuna continues to swell and has reached its highest-ever level . In 2013, water level in the river had reached 207.33 metres.

In Himachal Pradesh, incessant downpours led to severe destruction of roads and infrastructure. The state government faces the challenging task of restoring over 1,239 roads, including national highways such as Chandigarh-Manali and Kalka-Shimla.

Rescue and evacuation operations were carried out to assist stranded individuals and tourists in affected areas like Manali, Lahaul and Spiti, and Shimla. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to mention the rising water levels of Yamuna and urged intervention from the Centre.



Central Water Commission predicts 207.72 meter water level in Yamuna tonite. Not good news for Delhi.



There have been no rains in Delhi last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage.… pic.twitter.com/3D0SI2eYUm — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 12, 2023

While the rains subsided in Himachal Pradesh, neighbouring states such as Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh continued to experience flooding. The Chandigarh-Manali national highway remained blocked at several points, hindering road connectivity. Efforts were made to clear the blocked highways, and the state government requested assistance from the Union government to prioritize their restoration.



The Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri, appealed to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite the restoration work and deploy additional machinery. However, the extent of destruction, including large boulders on the highways, posed a significant challenge. The restoration process also depended on the weather conditions.

Destruction Due To Heavy Rains

The heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has caused significant destruction, including damage to roads, bridges, and water supply schemes. The state government is faced with the challenging task of restoring over 1,239 roads, including important national highways like Chandigarh-Manali and Kalka-Shimla. The heavy downpour has triggered landslides, blocked roads, disrupted power supply, and caused damage to infrastructure.

The state has suffered an estimated loss of ₹ 780 crore due to the heavy rainfall, and the figure is expected to rise as the extent of damage becomes clearer. Himachal Pradesh has been the worst-hit region in terms of casualties and devastation caused by the heavy rains. The government has been focused on rescuing and evacuating stranded individuals and tourists from areas such as Manali, Lahaul and Spiti, and Shimla.

Rescue Operations For Stranded Tourists

Rescue operations and road restoration work have gained momentum as the intensity of the rains has reduced. However, neighboring states such as Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh continue to experience flooding in many areas. In Himachal Pradesh, at least 1,239 roads remain inaccessible, and efforts are underway to restore road connectivity in places like Manali, Kasol, and Parvati Valley. The state government has appealed to the central government to prioritize the restoration of blocked national highways

To aid stranded tourists, especially in the tribal areas of Lahaul and Spiti district, the state government has requested the deployment of Indian Air Force helicopters for airlifting. Over 300 tourists who are stranded at Chandratal Lake camps, situated at an altitude of approximately 14,100 feet, are likely to be airlifted soon. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation has suspended bus services on 1,416 routes due to road blockages caused by heavy rainfall and landslides.

The rain-related death toll in Himachal Pradesh has reached 31, with 18 deaths reported earlier and 13 more deaths reported recently. Neighbouring states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan have also reported fatalities in rain-related incidents. The situation continues to be challenging, and the government and rescue teams are working tirelessly to alleviate the impact of the heavy rains and provide assistance to affected communities.

