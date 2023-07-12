Another Cheetah Dies At Kuno National Park, 7th Death In Last 4 Months

A male cheetah died at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh today, making it the seventh big cat death there in nearly four months.

The monitoring team observed injuries on the cheetah's neck around 11 AM today and alerted doctors, who inspected the animal and sedated him to treat the injuries. However, the cheetah died at around 2 PM.

The cause of death is still unknown, but the injuries on the cheetah's neck suggest that he may have been attacked by another animal.

This is the seventh cheetah to die at KNP since the reintroduction project began in September 2022. The other six cheetahs died from a variety of causes, including kidney disease, cardio-pulmonary failure, and violent interactions with other animals.

The Centre has denied any lapses behind the deaths of the cheetahs. Although, wildlife experts have warned that the reintroduction project is facing a number of challenges, including a lack of prey, competition from other predators, and the dangers of inbreeding.

The death of the male cheetah is a further setback for the reintroduction project, and it remains to be seen whether the remaining cheetahs will be able to survive in the wild.

In May, following the six deaths, South African wildlife expert Vincent van der Merwe had predicted more deaths and said that the reintroduction project is going to see an even higher mortality over the next few months when the cheetahs would try to establish territories and come face to face with leopards and tigers at the park.

"The next few months are going to be very challenging for the cheetahs," van der Merwe said. "They are going to be fighting for territory and resources, and there will be a lot of conflict with other predators. I wouldn't be surprised if we see more deaths in the coming months," he added further as per a report in NDTV.

The reintroduction of cheetahs to India is a long-term project, and it is likely that there will be more challenges and setbacks along the way. However, the experts involved in the project are hopeful that the cheetahs will eventually be able to establish a viable population in the wild.

Reintroduction Of Cheetah In India

Eight cheetahs were released in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17th, 2022 marking a historic moment for the conservation of the species in India.The cheetahs, which were brought from Namibia, were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday. The event was also attended by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other dignitaries, as per a report in Livemint.

The cheetahs are the first to be reintroduced in India since they went extinct in the country in 1952. The reintroduction project is part of a larger effort to conserve the cheetah, which is listed as "Vulnerable" on the IUCN Red List.

The eight cheetahs are all between 2 and 5 years old. They were transported to India in a Boeing 747-400 aircraft and then taken to the Kuno National Park by Air Force helicopters.

"This is a historic moment for India and for the conservation of the cheetah. We are committed to ensuring the survival of this magnificent species," said PM Narendra Modi

The Kuno National Park is a suitable habitat for cheetahs, as it has open grasslands and plenty of prey. The park is also well-protected, which will help to ensure the safety of the cheetahs.

"The reintroduction of cheetahs to India is a major milestone in our efforts to protect our wildlife," said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "We are proud to be a part of this project and we will do everything we can to ensure the success of the cheetahs in their new home," said CM Chouhan further.

The reintroduction of cheetahs to India is expected to have a number of positive impacts. It will help to boost tourism in the region, as people will be eager to see the cheetahs in their natural habitat. It will also help to raise awareness of the plight of the cheetah and the need for conservation.

It is the first time cheetahs have been reintroduced to a new country in over 50 years. The project will provide valuable data on the behavior and ecology of cheetahs, which will help to inform future conservation efforts.

