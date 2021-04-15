Trending

UP: No Access To Hospital Bed, Ambulance For Three Days, Wife Of Retired District Judge Dies Of COVID

Sharing his ordeal in a letter posted on social media, Ramesh Chandra said he sought help from local administration but did not receive a response.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   15 April 2021 11:45 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
UP: No Access To Hospital Bed, Ambulance For Three Days, Wife Of Retired District Judge Dies Of COVID

Image Credit: Wikimedia

As Uttar Pradesh struggles to contain the spread of Coronavirus, the wife of a retired district judge in Lucknow succumbed to the deadly virus on Thursday, April 15, after she was unable to get a hospital bed and an ambulance for three days.

Both the retired district judge and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 three days ago, however, they were struggling to get an ambulance or a hospital bed since then, reported India Today.

Retired district judge Ramesh Chandra and his wife Madhu Chandra did not receive any response from the government helpline numbers despite repeated requests made for an ambulance. They were told that the ambulance would arrive in "five minutes", but, it never showed up.

Sharing his ordeal in a letter posted on social media, Ramesh Chandra said he sought help from local administration but did not receive a response.

According to Ramesh Chandra, he called on all the numbers provided by the administration more than 50 times but did not receive any help or response.

Uttar Pradesh is among the worst-hit states by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, India added a record daily spike of over 2 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus.

Also Read: "Give A Bed Or Kill Him": COVID Patient's Son As Health Infrastructure Crumbles Across Country

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian