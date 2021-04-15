UP: No Access To Hospital Bed, Ambulance For Three Days, Wife Of Retired District Judge Dies Of COVID

As Uttar Pradesh struggles to contain the spread of Coronavirus, the wife of a retired district judge in Lucknow succumbed to the deadly virus on Thursday, April 15, after she was unable to get a hospital bed and an ambulance for three days.

Both the retired district judge and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 three days ago, however, they were struggling to get an ambulance or a hospital bed since then, reported India Today.

Retired district judge Ramesh Chandra and his wife Madhu Chandra did not receive any response from the government helpline numbers despite repeated requests made for an ambulance. They were told that the ambulance would arrive in "five minutes", but, it never showed up.

Sharing his ordeal in a letter posted on social media, Ramesh Chandra said he sought help from local administration but did not receive a response.

लखनऊ में एक रिटायर्ड ज़िला जज की लिखी वायरल चिट्ठी. कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद रिटायर्ड ज़िला जज और उनकी पत्नी 3 दिन तक मांगते रहे अस्पताल और सरकार से मदद. ना तो एम्बुलेंस आई और ना अस्पताल में बेड मिला. तीसरे दिन पत्नी की कोरोना से मौत हो गई. घर में डेड बॉडी उठाने वाला भी कोई नहीं. pic.twitter.com/XMNKgkPKbZ — Shruti Bhardwaj (@Shrutijourno) April 15, 2021

According to Ramesh Chandra, he called on all the numbers provided by the administration more than 50 times but did not receive any help or response.



Uttar Pradesh is among the worst-hit states by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, India added a record daily spike of over 2 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus.

