Resident Doctors Meet North Delhi Mayor, Give Their 7-Point Demand Over Protests Against Unpaid Salaries

The Resident Doctors who were protesting over their pending salaries met the North Delhi Mayor, Jai Prakash on Monday to present their seven-point.

The mayor said that he had assured the doctors that North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) is doing everything to resolve the issue. "During the meeting with representatives of the RDAs of the three hospitals, they presented a seven-point demand to us, which we will look into," he added.

Resident doctors from three NDMC run hospitals, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital, have been agitating over their salaries due for past three months. These doctors held a joint protest at Jantar Mantar on October 16 believing that no resolution provided to them seemed to have a deep understating of the issue.

Resident Doctors' Association of Hindu Rao Hospital went on an indefinite strike demanding the release of their salaries, following which resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital also went on a weeklong strike over the same issue on October 14. The Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital also issued a solidarity statement and joined the movement on October 16.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that "MCD cannot run its hospitals and pay salaries to doctors, they should hand over the facilities to the Delhi government", while Prakash has accused the AAP government of not releasing the funds.

After the meeting with the RDA Prakash said, "Their demands include the release of due salaries and addressing of other issues, like pay scale and contractual doctors matters," and also called upon Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur telling him about the financial crisis NDMC was facing.