Trending

Delhi: Police Detains Two Minor Climate Activists For Protesting Against Air Pollution

Labelling the detention "illegal", the young climate activist asked, "Under what law, how a nine years old kid can be arrested or detained?"

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   20 Oct 2020 7:04 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-20T16:08:40+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Delhi: Police Detains Two Minor Climate Activists For Protesting Against Air Pollution

Image Credit: Licypriya Kangujam/Twitter

Nine-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam and 12-year-old Aarav Seth were detained by Delhi Police for protesting against air pollution in Delhi outside the Parliament House.

The two were detained for 40 minutes and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were also called to take the protesters.

"They took her somewhere but we couldn't trace her," said a tweet from her handle, which is managed by her guardians.

The two were initially taken to the Parliament Street Police Station, but later released at Jantar Mantar by the police.

Kangujam told The Wire that the police gave her a warning and told her that she would be arrested the next time if she again held demonstrations.

"I appreciate all the police personals for treating me like as a daughter except 2-3 who warned me not to protest again at the same place," she said.

Referring to it "illegal detention", the young climate activist said, "Under what law, how a nine years old kid can be arrested or detained?"

"But I will go & protest again. This is my right to raise the voice to give us clean air to breathe. If I don't tell to our leaders then to whom I should tell? My demand is for them too," Kangujam said.

Delhi's air quality, which usually worsens in the winter season, hit an eight-month low on October 17 with stubble burning accounting for only 6% of the city's PM2.5 concentration.

The national capital recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 312. The last time the air quality hit such a poor level was in February with an AQI 320.

Also Read: India's One-Day Coronavirus Cases Below 50,000 For First Time In Nearly 3 Months: 10 Points

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian