Remarkable Feat! Wayanad Becomes First District In Country To Achieve 100% Vaccination

Wayanad district in Kerala has reasons to celebrate. The district has become the first in India to vaccinate nearly 100 per cent of its targeted eligible population against COVID. According to the district administration's press note, 6,51,967 people are eligible to be inoculated in Wayanad. Of them, 6,15,729 were administered the first dose of vaccine till 7 pm on Sunday, August 15.

"The Wayanad district of Kerala has completed the first dose vaccine among all the eligible population above the age of 18 years. The speciality of Wayanad district is that it has got a more tribal population and I do appreciate all health workers who were involved in the vaccination process and are still engaged in the process in the best possible way," the state's Health Minister Veena George said.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla said that the district administration, joining hands with the Tribal Development Department, had organised various missions such as March Mission, Mop-up April and Gothra Raksha May among the tribals in the district to achieve the target.

About 2,02,022 People Have Been Administered Second Dose

As many as 2,02,022 persons above 18 years of age in the district have received the second dose of vaccination so far. The district authorities administered the vaccine doses to 96 per cent of people through government institutions.The minister added that the government had formed 28 mobile teams to visit the remote tribal hamlets. "The teams also visited the houses of 636 bedridden patients and administered vaccines," she said. Over the weekend, the district administration held a mega vaccination drive to inoculate 1 lakh people.

Boost To Tourism Sector

Geroge said the achievement will boost the tourism sector. Pointing out that tourism has been one of the main sources of income for Wayanad, she said that through the mega vaccination drive, the district administration also targeted to keep the tourism sector in the district open and active as soon as possible. Last week, the district was in the headlines when George announced that the administration of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination had been completed in seven civic bodies of Wayanad district.

