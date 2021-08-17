All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Remarkable Feat! Wayanad Becomes First District In Country To Achieve 100% Vaccination

Image Credit: LiveMint

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Remarkable Feat! Wayanad Becomes First District In Country To Achieve 100% Vaccination

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Kerala,  17 Aug 2021 12:02 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

About 6,15,729 people were administered the first dose of vaccine till 7 pm on August 15.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Wayanad district in Kerala has reasons to celebrate. The district has become the first in India to vaccinate nearly 100 per cent of its targeted eligible population against COVID. According to the district administration's press note, 6,51,967 people are eligible to be inoculated in Wayanad. Of them, 6,15,729 were administered the first dose of vaccine till 7 pm on Sunday, August 15.

"The Wayanad district of Kerala has completed the first dose vaccine among all the eligible population above the age of 18 years. The speciality of Wayanad district is that it has got a more tribal population and I do appreciate all health workers who were involved in the vaccination process and are still engaged in the process in the best possible way," the state's Health Minister Veena George said.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla said that the district administration, joining hands with the Tribal Development Department, had organised various missions such as March Mission, Mop-up April and Gothra Raksha May among the tribals in the district to achieve the target.

About 2,02,022 People Have Been Administered Second Dose

As many as 2,02,022 persons above 18 years of age in the district have received the second dose of vaccination so far. The district authorities administered the vaccine doses to 96 per cent of people through government institutions.The minister added that the government had formed 28 mobile teams to visit the remote tribal hamlets. "The teams also visited the houses of 636 bedridden patients and administered vaccines," she said. Over the weekend, the district administration held a mega vaccination drive to inoculate 1 lakh people.

Boost To Tourism Sector

Geroge said the achievement will boost the tourism sector. Pointing out that tourism has been one of the main sources of income for Wayanad, she said that through the mega vaccination drive, the district administration also targeted to keep the tourism sector in the district open and active as soon as possible. Last week, the district was in the headlines when George announced that the administration of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination had been completed in seven civic bodies of Wayanad district.

Also Read: This Teenager From Bihar Ensures Children In His Neighborhood Continue Learning Despite Facing Challenges

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Kerala 
Waynad 
COVID. 
Vaccination 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X