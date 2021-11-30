Remarkable Feat! India's Total Installed Renewable Energy Capacity Crosses 150 GW Mark

In a remarkable achievement, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on November 29 announced that India's total installed renewable energy capacity, including hydro, crossed 150 gigawatts (GW).

Statistical View

The central government has now set a target to reach 175 GW capacity of renewable energy by 2022, which will include 100 GW of solar, 60 GW of wind, 10 GW of small hydro and 5 GW of biomass-based power projects.



Previously, the ministry had stated that the country added 1,522.35 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity in October this year. This has enhanced the total renewable energy capacity of the country to 103.05 GW, reported Moneycontrol.

According to the MNRE, projects of 50.98 GW capacity were at various stages of completion, while projects of 32.06 GW capacity were under various stages of bidding. The ministry further stated that the 103.05 GW capacity included 39.99 GW of wind, 47.66 GW of solar, 4.82 GW of small hydro capacity and 10.58 GW of biopower.

Solar Energy Top Renewable Energy Source



Solar energy is one of the best renewable energy sources in the country, with 46.8 GW of installed capacity. It has also managed to overtake large hydro, which had an installed capacity of 46.51 GW as of October 31, 2021, as per the data from Mercom's India Solar Project Tracker, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

