No Plans To Enter "Corporate" Or "Contract" Farming: Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday said that it has no plans of entering "contract" or "corporate" farming and has not purchased any agricultural land in India for the purpose, reported The Economic Times.

"Reliance Industries have not done any corporate or contract farming in the past, and have absolutely no plans to enter this business. Neither Reliance nor any of our subsidiaries have purchased any agricultural land, directly or indirectly, in Punjab or Haryana or anywhere else in India, for the purpose of corporate or contract farming," the company said.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said in an official statement that it has nothing to do with the three farm laws which are being discussed in the country, and in "no way benefits from them."

RIL will also file a petition today, January 4, at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking urgent intervention by the government to stop the "illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants."

RIL said that it does not procure food grains directly from farmers and its suppliers buy from farmers only at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) level.

"We shall insist on our suppliers to strictly abide by the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism, and/or any other mechanism for a remunerative price for farm produce, as may be determined and implemented by the government," RIL said.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three central farm laws passed as they fear that it will only hurt them while benefitting the corporate giants like Reliance industries.

Earlier, some of the protesters had allegedly vandalised Reliance Jio mobile towers. RIL urged the High Court to issue a suitable order to help protect its employees and property from vandalism.

