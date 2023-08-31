Disrupted Sleep Patterns & Harmful Gut Bacteria: How Are Both Interrelated?

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Sleep, a fundamental pillar of health, influences various aspects of our well-being. Recent research has unveiled a fascinating connection between irregular sleep patterns and the composition of gut bacteria, known as the gut microbiota.
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Sleep, a fundamental pillar of health, influences various aspects of our well-being. Recent research has unveiled a fascinating connection between irregular sleep patterns and the composition of gut bacteria, known as the gut microbiota. This article delves into the intricate relationship between disrupted sleep and harmful gut bacteria, shedding light on how sleep quality impacts our gut health and overall wellness.