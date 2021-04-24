Registration For The Third Phase Of Vaccination Against Covid-19 For Age Above 18 Will Begin On April 28 - Government Confirms

On Thursday, the Central Government informed that the registrations for the third phase of COVID Vaccination for the age group of 18 to 45 would commence on April 28. The self registrations can be through the Co-Win website or Aarogya Setu App. Registrations will be compulsory, and no walk-ins will be allowed to vaccinate people between 18 and 45 years, the Central Government had informed. Earlier, in the first and second phase, walk-ins were permitted to get vaccinated, but in the third phase, people will have to register in advance to get vaccinated.

Don't get misguided by rumours/news stating that registration for vaccination of 18+ citizens to start from 24th April 2021! The registrations will start on the #CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from 28th April 2021 onwards. Stay informed, stay safe! #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/i2SwCyRgFY — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 22, 2021

Clarity On Date Of Commencement Of Vaccination



Government of India in its tweet clarified the confusion on the registration date, as there were speculations that registrations will commence from April 24. The chief of the National Health Authority, RS Sharma, was quoted saying in different media reports said the registration would be opened within two days, reported Hindustan Times.The first and second phase of vaccination will be continued side by side, and the senior citizens can still walk-in for the vaccination.

Vaccination & The Cost Of It



Any one of the documents among Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, passport, pension passbook, NPR Smart Card, or Voter ID Card, is needed for registration. Several states like Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala have announced free vaccination in the third phase. In central government hospitals, vaccination will remain free for everyone. People will have to pay for their vaccine doses at state-run-government and private hospitals. Covishield vaccine per dose will be available at Rs 400 to states and Rs 600 to private hospitals. Bharat Biotech has not yet announced Covaxin's price. The new prices of the vaccines are for the third phase. For people, above 45 the cost of vaccines at the private hospitals will still cost Rs 250 till the central government might change the price.





