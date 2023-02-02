All section
'Don't Your Moms Deserve Better?': Reddit Post About Men Ignoring Their Mothers Sparks Conversation

Image Credits: PxHere, Reddit/TwoXIndia

Trending
'Don't Your Moms Deserve Better?': Reddit Post About Men Ignoring Their Mothers Sparks Conversation

India,  2 Feb 2023

While Indian mothers are considered the epitome of sacrifice and multitasking, a Redditor's rant has forced Indian men to evaluate how they treat their mothers and what they can do to help.

Multitasking has always come naturally to mothers. They never give up due to fatigue or exhaustion, regardless of the day. They continue working day and night to provide for their family, but ultimately they are left alone. In the end, all they receive is a simple "thank you" from others.

But how many of us have actually assisted our mothers when we saw them stumbling around the kitchen trying to put together our fathers' lunches? All we can think of is how she could handle a hundred tasks at once and leave everything to herself! A Redditor brought up this example to illustrate how males tend to be unaware of their mothers' tireless efforts.

Reddit User Post That Sparked Conversation

A Reddit member, on the subreddit TwoXIndia, launched into a tirade about how guys are utterly unaware of their mother's troubles at the beginning of the discussion. They became angry during a debate with a another reddit user about the average Indian man's attempt to overthrow the patriarchal culture, which led them to wonder, "Why do they fail to understand how their mothers do so much more than their fathers? How she gives up everything—her hobbies, her interests, her sleep—in order to move into a new home with new parents."

The OP went on to explain how women are supposed to give their all to establish their value while receiving no "godly" treatment even if they are expected to do the same for others. "It’s just the ‘god-like’ expectations they have from the lady of the house that make them turn a blind eye to all this", they added, reported News18.

She also highlighted the difference between the treatment given to an I'll father and an ill mother. The user wrote, "Just look at the way they're treated even when they are sick - dads get plenty of rest and services while mom pops a medicine and continues working."

Netizens Get Reality Check

This prompted a discussion on the site, and without a doubt, internet users provided a reality check!

A user wrote, "Here’s the hard truth. They love their mothers to death but would never ever want to be like them. Never." Another user stated, "Things would be better if instead of empty words/ praising, men pitch in instead and share the load. But that would be too difficult, hence the glorification of modern-day 'wonder women'."

Few others wrote that Indian mothers have been termed as epitome of sacrifice, and such romanticism of the compromises they make adds to the problem instead of resolving it. A comment said, "People casually say that my mother used to go hungry and feed me as a matter of fact thing. And, in case a women dare to be equal in the household or claim something for herself she’s instantly termed as the ‘selfish’ one or the home wrecker".

The post has since been tagged as one of the trending ones on the subreddit, and is still garnering more diverse responses from users.

