An AI-driven platform will now help in rapid screening of coronavirus cases with the help of a chest X-ray interpretation over WhatsApp for doctors who have access to X-ray machines.

The chest X-ray of a person is uploaded by the doctor or radiologist on WhatsApp bot of X-Ray Setu, which analyses the picture and generates a report in 10-15 minutes.

X-Ray Setu, which operates through Whatsapp, plans to onboard 10,000 doctors in small towns and rural areas where RT-PCR tests and CT scans are not available to detect the cases of coronavirus disease, a senior official of AI and robotics foundation Artpark said on Tuesday, reported Hindustan Times.

To conduct the health check, any doctor simply needs to visit www.xraysetu.com and click on the 'Try the Free X-Ray Setu Beta' button. The platform will then redirect the person to another page, wherein he or she can choose to engage with the WhatsApp-based chatbot via web or smartphone application. Or the doctor can simply send a WhatsApp message to the phone number +91 8046163838 to start the X-Ray Setu service.



Then they just need to click the picture of the patient's X-ray and obtain the 2-page automated diagnostics with annotated images in a few minutes.

