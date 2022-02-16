All section
Remembering Sant Ravidas: A Poet, Guru Who Fought For Dalit Rights In 15th Century

Remembering Sant Ravidas: A Poet, Guru Who Fought For Dalit Rights In 15th Century

India,  16 Feb 2022 9:10 AM GMT

Guru Ravidas was a renowned figure in the Bhakti Movement, where he used his poem and spirituality to fight an important battle for the lower caste community in India.

The Bhakti Movement marks a pivotal point in India's medieval history. The religious movement united the devotees to surrender themselves to the heavenly powers above. Apart from spirituality, it stood vehemently against the archaic caste system that has plagued Indian society. The Bhakti Movement assembled people from different communities, the holy powers bringing them together.

February 16 is an important day as it is Guru Ramdas Jayanti. An essential saint in the Bhakti Movement, Sant Ravidas used poetry and spirituality to champion the causes of the oppressed. He dedicated his entire life to fighting casteism, the social evil that continues to thrive. Therefore, the day is celebrated with great pomp and show in Northern India, especially Punjab.

Spiritual Champion Of Dalits

According to several sources, Sant Ravidas was born near Varanasi in 1433 AD. He came from a family of leather tanners who formed a part of the lower rungs of the society. He never left the family profession despite his journey down the spiritual route. Considered to be a contemporary of Sant Kabir, Ravidas used his verses to highlight the daily struggles of the Dalit community and gave them visibility in the late 15th Century.

Sant Ravidas' significant contribution to the Bhakti Movement made him the 'messiah' of the community. As reported by Feminism In India, sources suggest that he imitated the Brahmanical dress code while doing leatherwork to challenge the caste dynamics. He took the cause further with his 'bani' (verses) that resonated with the public. A shining example of this 'Mann changa tan kathoti vich Ganga', meant that the purest mind is happiest even with minor things in life.

Sant Ravidas And Indian Politics

Over the years, Sant Ravidas became a focal point in Indian politics. In poll-bound Punjab, the spiritual leader holds a special place in a sect called 'Ravidassia' According to The Indian Express, Sant Ravidas' teaching inspired the rare community. The community travels to Varanasi every year to celebrate Ravidas Jayanti. This resulted in postponing the election date from February 14 to February 20 in Punjab as the day holds utmost importance in the state.

A few days before the big day, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi visited the Guru Ravidas Temple to pay his respects. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Congress and AAP MP Sanjay Singh are expected to visit it to mark the auspicious days. Videos of PM Narendra Modi taking part in the kirtan in Delhi's Karol Bagh also garnered positive reactions as they went viral.The Dalit cause has been played a big part in Indian elections. Therefore, this is no surprise that the visit may prove beneficial for the political parties in the ongoing elections.

Also Read: Feminist News Wave: This All-Woman Organisation In Rural UP Does Pathbreaking Coverage

