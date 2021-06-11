Trending

Ramdev Makes U-Turn, Says Will Get Vaccinated

Weeks after making disparaging remarks about allopathy, yoga guru calls doctors God's envoys on earth.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   11 Jun 2021 11:32 AM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Image Credit: Pixabay, The Week 

In a strange turn of events, yoga guru Ramdev on Thursday, June 10, said he will get vaccinated very soon. He also called doctors aGod's envoys on earth. This comes weeks after he made disparaging remarks about allopathy.

The yoga guru, who has been engaged in a war of words with the Indian Medical Association, not only advocated vaccines for all but also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a free centralised drive, reported Hindustan Times.

He told reporters in Haridwar to get both doses of the vaccine and the double protection of yoga and ayurveda. He further added that this combination will give a robust shield of protection that not a single person will die from Covid.

The yoga guru had called allopathy a stupid science and raised questions about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and claimed that 1,000 doctors had died despite taking the jab. It angered the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and on May 25, they filed a police complaint against the yoga guru, seeking a first information report against him for spreading "false and baseless" information about the treatment of COVID-19 using approved methods and drugs.

On May 27, the Uttarakhand chapter of the IMA slapped a ₹1,000 crore defamation notice on him. Ramdev issued an apology after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw his comments.

Meanwhile, on June 9, the IMA urged the Indian Council of Medical Research to intervene and stop the yoga guru's "unprovoked demeaning and prejudicing utterances against modern medicine". The medical association called him a "quack in the garb of a baba".

Also Read: 'Entitled To His Opinion': Delhi HC Refuses To Restrain Ramdev For His Remarks On Allopathy

