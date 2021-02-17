'Similar To What Nazis Did During Hitler's Regime': HD Kumaraswamy Questions Marking Of Houses Of Ram Mandir Donors

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy on Monday, February 15, questioned marking the homes of donors for the construction of Ram Mandhir in Ayodhya and called the practice "similar to what the Nazi party did during Adolf Hitler's regime in Germany."

"It appears that those collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir have been separately marking the houses of those who paid money and those who did not. This is similar to what Nazis did in Germany during the regime of Hitler when lakhs of people lost their lives," the former Chief Minister tweeted.

It appears that those collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir have been separately marking the houses of those who paid money and those who did not. This is similar to what Nazis did in Germany during the regime of Hitler when lakhs of people lost their lives.. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 15, 2021

The former CM's tweets on Ram Mandir were in connection with the efforts of the donation drive organised by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust set up by the government for the constriction of the Ram temple, reported The News Minute.



The government-appointed trust has collected over Rs 1,500 crore so far through lakhs of karyakathas belonging to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



After collecting the donation fund for the construction of the temple, the workers of the Sangh Parivar issue stickers to be pasted on front doors of the donors.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Nyas (RJTKN) has developed an app to be used at district levels across the country to store details of donors. The app collects donor bank account details, details of the receipt issued to them and the person who collected the donation, among other details.

"Historians say that RSS took birth at the same time when the Nazi Party was founded in Germany. There are concerns about what will happen if the RSS tries to implement similar policies adopted by Nazis. The fundamental rights of people are being snatched away in the country now," the former Karnataka CM tweeted.

"This is nothing but an undeclared emergency," Kumaraswamy said.

Meanwhile, condemning the former CM's comments, the Vishva Hindu Parishad said, "It happens to be a highly irresponsible tweet coming from the former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan. The volunteers of various organisations including VHP are reaching out to all sections of the society and the society is contributing towards the construction of a grand temple at Ayodhya. The volunteers do not even demand money from people."

The Ram temple is coming up at the site where the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992. In November 2019, the Supreme Court held the demolition was illegal but awarded the disputed site for the temple. In August 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple.

Also Read: Amnesty International India's Assets Worth Rs 17 Cr Attached In Money Laundering Case

