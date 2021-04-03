Rajasthan: Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait Alleges Attack By 'BJP Goons' In Alwar, Police Take Four Into Custody

The convoy of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Friday, April 2, with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader calling it the "murder of democracy".

According to the police, at least four people including the student union president of a local university has been taken into preventive custody in connection with the attack, reported The Indian Express.

Tikait, who was in Rajasthan to address a Kisan panchayat in Alwar's Harsoli, took to Twitter to show the damaged windshield of a car that was in the convoy. Tikait's supporters accused the BJP of firing at the car and throwing ink on it.

"A murderous attack was made by the goons of BJP at Tatarpur crossing in Bansur, Alwar district. Pictures of the murder of democracy," Tikait tweeted in Hindi along with the video.

Police said the incident occured on Friday afternoon when Tikait was travelling from one Kisan panchayat to another.



"Tikait had two public meetings today in Alwar. After addressing a public meeting in Harsoli, Tikait was going to the venue of another meeting in Bansur. While he was on his way, some people under the leadership of Kuldip Rao, the student union president Raj Rishi Bharthari Matsya University, showed black flags at the convoy," Bhiwadi SP Ram Moorty Joshi said.

"The car in which Tikait was travelling had already gone ahead when the incident took place. We have information that the protesters also threw ink on the cars. We have also found that the glass of one of the cars in Tikait's convoy was broken. There was an altercation between supporters of Tikait and those who showed black flags. We have taken four people including Rao into preventive custody for disrupting the peace," Joshi said.



Atul Agre, circle officer, Kishangarh Vas said that no evidence of firing was found during the preliminary investigation.



Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "The attack on the convoy of Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait ji in Alwar by BJP people is condemnable, action will be taken against those guilty. Right from the beginning of the farmer protests, the BJP has been giving incessant statements and behaving in an undemocratic way with those who are fighting for the rights of the farmers, which is shameful."



