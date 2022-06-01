'10 Years Of Hardwork In Ashes': UPSC Aspirant Misses Seat By 11 Marks In Last Attempt

While several hundreds of people celebrated across the country for cracking the Union Public Services Commission Examination (UPSC), Rajat Sambyal, a UPSC aspirant, pressed his breaks. Sambyal missed his chance at the Services by a whisker and expressed his grief on Twitter, saying, 'ten years of hard work in ashes'. Nonetheless, he appeared to take the results in his stride and concluded, 'Still I Rise'. Rajat completed his civil engineering at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) and appeared for the UPSC exams for the sixth and final time.

Lost His Sixth And Last Attempt

Out of his six attempts, he failed the preliminary examination thrice, the Mains twice and in his final attempt, scored 11 marks lesser than the minimum required. "In my last attempt, yesterday I succumbed due to a low score in the interview. Missed by 11 marks," he tweeted. Along with his picture, Sambyal also posted his mark sheet, which mentioned that he scored a total of 942 marks.









Total Of 685 Candidates Made The Cut



While several people questioned why so many people are obsessed with the UPSC, others resonated with Sambyal's feelings. People also asked Sambyal to prepare himself for other avenues in civil engineering and a section also motivated him to never lose hope or give up on his dream. A total of 685 candidates cleared the UPSC examination, out of which 177 were women and the rest were men. The top three rankers were also women in the recently announced results.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the successful candidates and motivated those who could not make the mark in Civil Services Examination 2021. For those who could not make it through, PM Modi tweeted, "I know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them".

