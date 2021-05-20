Trending

Rajasthan, Telangana Declare Black Fungus An Epidemic: Here Is What You Need To Know About The Deadly Infection

Experts believe that the indiscriminate use of steroids to treat COVID patients is behind the rise in cases in the country.

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan   |   20 May 2021 12:11 PM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Rajasthan, Telangana Declare Black Fungus An Epidemic: Here Is What You Need To Know About The Deadly Infection

Image Credit: Punjab Kesari

On Wednesday, May 19, the Rajasthan government declared Mucromycosis (black fungus), which is affecting people recovering from the coronavirus, an epidemic.

Hospitals in several regions across the country are witnessing a rise in cases and deaths due to the rare but potentially fatal infection, reported The Times of India.

Presently, the state has around 100 patients suffering from the infection. A separate ward has been set up at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur for their treatment. The infection has been notified as a notifiable disease under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020.

Telangana Follows Suit

On Thursday, May 20, the Telangana also declared black fungus as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987. All and private health facilities have to report all suspected and confirmed cases of the deadly infection to the health department. The state government has designated the Gandhi General Hospital and government-run ENT Hospital as nodal centres for the treatment of the condition reported Money Control.

Since the first week of May, the rare fungal infection is on the rise among recovering and recovered but vulnerable COVID patients in India.

What is Mucromycosis?

Mucromycosis is caused by exposure to a group of molds called mucormycetes that is present naturally in the environment. It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs. Experts believe that the indiscriminate use of steroids to treat the virus is behind the rising cases of deadly infection in the country. This fatal infection starts in the nose, spreads to the eye and then attacks the brain.

Steriods help reduce inflammation in the lungs. But overuse of these drugs can result in a weakened immune system and high sugar levels. Such conditions leave diabetic patients more vulnerable to such infections. And for a country like India, it is a cause of huge worry as the country is second in the list of countries with the most diabetics.

The states that have recorded back fungus cases so far are Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar.

Also Read: Rising Cases Of 'Black Fungus' Among COVID Patients Reported In Bengaluru

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

contributor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

contributor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian