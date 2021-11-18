All section
Caste discrimination
Railway Recruitment Board Group D Exams: 2.5 Yrs Later, Aspirants Still Wait For Exam Dates To Be Announced

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Trending
Railway Recruitment Board Group D Exams: 2.5 Yrs Later, Aspirants Still Wait For Exam Dates To Be Announced

India,  18 Nov 2021 11:33 AM GMT

Some of them took to Twitter to express their outrage. Though the exam was slated to be held earlier this year, it was postponed due to COVID.

Social media is swamped with the outrage by the aspirants of Railway Recruitment Board Group D exams. Those aspirants applied for an exam conducted by Railway Recruitment Board. Though the forms were released in 2019, the date for the examination has not been announced yet. On Thursday, November 18, aspirants took to microblogging site Twitter to express their disappointment with the ruling dispensation and accused the authorities of toying with the career 1crore 26 lakh aspirants who have been waiting endlessly for the exam date.

The issue was raised by a Twitter user Hansraj Meena questioning the authorities for dereliction of duty. This was soon followed up by the flurry of support by the aspirants who have been waiting for the release of the exam date for 2.5 years. Though it was supposed to be held earlier this year, it was postponed owing to COVID, according to Firstpost.

Why Are Aspirants Angry?

The Railway Recruitment Board announced the vacancy of 1,03,739 Railway group D seats in the year 2019. Around 1crore 26 lakh aspirants applied for the vacancy. However, ever more than 2.5 years later, no exam date has been announced by the authorities. The aspirants finally took to Twitter to question the authority and ask them to release the exact date of the exam.

Also Read : Pandemic changed education Forever, 1 in 3 New Student hasn't seen physical classes

