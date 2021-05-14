Trending

Pune Police Books 54 For 'Objectionable' Posts Against PM Modi, Fadnavis

The action was taken in response to a complaint filed on May 10 by Pradeep Gawade, a BJP activist and advocate.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   14 May 2021 1:03 PM GMT
Writer : Akshita Mehta | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Ankita Singh
Pune Police Books 54 For Objectionable Posts Against PM Modi, Fadnavis

Image Credits: NDTV

The Pune City Police arrested at least 54 people for allegedly posting derogatory material about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on social media on Tuesday.

The action was taken in response to a complaint filed on May 10 by Pradeep Gawade, a BJP activist and advocate.

"We will be naming the 54 persons as accused in an earlier FIR lodged by the BJP office-bearer Vineet Bajpayee," said the cyber police station's Senior Police Inspector Dagadu Hake to The Indian Express.

Mohsin Shaikh and Shivajirao Javir, leaders of the NCP's youth wing, were arrested on May 10 for allegedly posting morphed photographs of Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. Gawade also lodged a complaint in this case.

Prior to that, on May 4, a first information report was filed against 13 people for allegedly defamatory and objectionable posts and messages about several political leaders, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and others, on Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

In April, Twitter in India took down about 50 tweets criticising the BJP-led government for mishandling the Covid crisis, mainly blaming the congregation at the Kumbh Mela.

Tweets from verified accounts such as Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, Congress MP Revanth Reddy, and West Bengal Minister Moly Ghatak were among those included. Although, the tweets were restored later.

Also Read: Stop Central Vista Project, Divert Money To COVID Aid: Oppn Leaders Tell Modi

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Akshita Mehta

Akshita Mehta

(Remote Intern)

Akshita Mehta is currently pursuing triple majors in Journalism, Psychology, and Literature from Christ Deemed to be University, Bangalore. She believes that sharing the stories of ordinary citizens are a tool to change society.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian