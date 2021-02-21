Pune: No Public Movement Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases; Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Pune has decided to impose restrictions on public movements and announced the closure of schools and colleges till February 28.

The Pune Divisional Commissioner said that public movement from 11 pm to 6 am will not be allowed in the city except for those involved in essential services in view of the rising number of cases.

The Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar had earlier said the state government may impose a 12-hour night curfew, "between 5 pm and 5 am", in those regions where a surge in COVID-19 cases continues.



For deciding the final action to be taken, a meeting will be held with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai next week.

As of now, the state government is considering a 12-hour night curfew and a harsh penalty of ₹ 1 lakh on wedding halls that are flouting COVID-19 norms and allowing over 50 people.

Wadettiwar pointed out that the entire Vidarbha region is witnessing a spike in cases. He added that even in Nagpur, over 750 cases were reported on Friday.

Further, he said that the government has already declared a partial lockdown in Amravati, Wardha and Yavatmal.

He also said that if fresh cases jump, the government needs to take strict measures like a night curfew.

"We will ask district administrations, including collectors and municipal commissioners, to take a final call on lockdowns depending on conditions in their areas. During curfew, all places like marriage halls, markets, cinema halls and others where crowds gather would be closed. The surge is due to a majority of people becoming careless and not following Covid-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining distancing," said Wadettiwar.

