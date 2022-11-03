All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
After 3 Years As Union Territory, Massive Protests Break Out In Ladakh For Statehood And Recognition

Image Credits: Twitter/ Sajjad Kargili

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

After 3 Years As Union Territory, Massive Protests Break Out In Ladakh For Statehood And Recognition

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Ladakh,  3 Nov 2022 12:07 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

The long-growing protest in Ladakh is a consequence of the central government's supposed unwillingness to give locals exclusive rights over land and shrinking jobs. It gained the status of a UT following J&K Reorganisation Act 2019.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Several Ladakh residents marched in protest on Wednesday to press for full statehood and recognition. The long-growing protest is a consequence of the central government's supposed unwillingness to give locals exclusive rights over land and shrinking jobs.

The protests are primarily being staged around Leh by the Leh Apex Body -- an alliance of political, social and religious bodies from Christian, Buddhist and Muslim communities in 2020, reported The Telegraph.

Full Statehood For Ladakh

Following the complete shutdown that the region observed in December 2021, this protest is the first significant show of agitation. Besides its capital Leh, several protest marches were also carried out across the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh.

The protesters, under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, are demanding full statehood for the UT, which received its status after being carved out from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) as a consequence of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019.

Besides the Leh Apex Body, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) is also protesting in the Kargil Division, pressing for similar rights.

A Look At Other Demands Of Ladakhis

The coalition of these two associations has decided on October 26 to begin an agitation for their demands comprising a four-point list.

While they demand full statehood for Ladakh, they also demand constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule and an increase in the number of Ladakh's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats to "strengthen the representation and participation" in India's democratic process. Lastly, they also demand early recruitment to end the employment crisis that has plagued the region for a while now.

The protests have been brewing for too long; however, they reached a boiling point when several Ladakhis lost reservations over land and jobs following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

While the representative bodies have called the protest "sustained agitation", the protests are likely to continue for a year. The associations have made it clear that they are willing to go on hunger strikes and rallies until their demands are fulfilled.

Also Read: Acts Of Mutual Love Between Minor Couple Not Sexual Assault Under POCSO: Meghalaya HC

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Ladakh Protest 
Leh Protest 
Ladakh Statehood 
Leh Apex Body 
Kargil Democratic Alliance 
Union Territory 
Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 

Must Reads

Halloween Stampede: Police Takes Responsibility For Itaewon Crush, Promotes Culture Of Accountability
After 3 Years As Union Territory, Massive Protests Break Out In Ladakh For Statehood And Recognition
My Story: 'There Were Very Little Facilities Available For People With Disabilities Like Me, So I Decided To Change That'
No, There Is No Evidence Linking the Deaths Of 99 Children In Indonesia And Indian Cough Syrup Manufacturers Contrary To Viral Claims
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X