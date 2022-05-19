All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Pro-Choice Or Pro-Life: Comparison Of Countries And Their Strict Abortion Laws

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Pro-Choice Or Pro-Life: Comparison Of Countries And Their Strict Abortion Laws

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

Others/World,  19 May 2022 9:17 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

One of the strictest countries in the world, El Salvador in South America, has made getting an abortion illegal and punitive with 35 years of prison since 1998, with over 180 women who experienced abnormalities or emergencies getting charged.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The United States of America is facing a series of protests against the Supreme Court's leaked initial draft majority opinion, as reported by Politico. The vote will strike down the crucial 'pro-choice' judgment of Roe v Wade 1973 decision which legalised abortion through the U.S, a pro-choice research group has warned that if this law is nullified, 26 U.S states are likely to ban abortion, as reported by The Hindustan Times.

This decision has sparked debates all over the world, abortion is one of the most contended issues. Here's a look at how other countries, including India, have faired in regard to abortion laws.

Where Abortion Is A Legal Right

In Europe, abortion is allowed without restriction up to between 10 and 14 weeks. Countries such as Great Britain, France, Austria, Germany, Italy, and Greece legalised abortion in the 1960s-70s, which can be 'on request/demand', implying the right to voluntarily abort based on their choice. The Nordic countries, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark also legalised abortion in the 1970s, following the trend in Europe.

Where Abortion Is Punishable

One of the strictest countries in the world, El Salvador in South America, has made getting an abortion illegal and punitive with 35 years of prison since 1998, with over 180 women who experienced abnormalities or emergencies getting charged. The Philippines is another country with stringent laws on abortion for a hundred years. It noted one thousand deaths of women, due to complications in pregnancies as given in The Hindustan Times.

India's Position Since Independence

Abortion was a criminal offence according to Section 312 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, carried on from the British legacy. It only allowed abortion in extreme emergency cases where the woman's life was endangered. Voluntary abortion put a woman in jail for three years.

This changed in the 1960s when the government set up a committee led by Shantilal Shah, 1964 to suggest changes in the abortion law of India. In 1971, upon the recommendations of the Shah Committee, the Parliament passed the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (MTP). It did legalise abortion, but with many conditions such as the pregnancy being a danger to life, when risk is involved in the birth of the child when pregnancy results from rape or depending upon the socio-economic context of the family. However, unmarried women could not abort their pregnancies if none of the criteria was met.

In the MTP Amendment Act of 2021, one of the biggest changes was the inclusion of all women, whether married or unmarried and the increase in the limit of terminating pregnancies from 12 weeks to 20 weeks with advice from doctors and special categories where women could abort up to the 24th week. The pro-choice stance which has evolved in India shows a changing attitude towards women and their bodies.

Most developed countries have legalised abortion, whereas a number of developing nations either have restrictive laws or completely banned abortion. India has become a beacon of progressive, liberal ideas among rising countries when developed countries like the U.S are regressing.

Also Read: 25 Million Miscarriages Can Be Prevented Annually Through WHO's New Abortion Norms

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Abortion 
United States 
Roe v Wade 
Pro-life 
Pro-choice 
India 

Must Reads

Story Of 15 Year Old Boy Charged With Stealing Bread And Given Generous Aid By Judge Is False
Trifurcated Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Back To Square One After 10 Years: Why Back-Forth Happening?
Meet Saurav Bhaik, Man Behind India's New PM Museum And One Of Delhi's Most Iconic Structures
Odyssey Travel Scholarship: A Shoshin Tribe And goSTOPS Initiative That Promotes Sustainable And Responsible Travelling
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X