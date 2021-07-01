Common Man's Woes Increase As Prices of Amul Milk, LPG Cylinders Go Up

Amul Milk became dearer by ₹ 2 per litre from Thursday, July 1, 2021. The revised prices shall be applicable on all brands of Amul milk, including Taaza, Gold, T-Special, Shakti, buffalo and cow milk. Officials from the Gujarat-based milk union said that the prices have been increased after one year and seven months. The reason for the hike in price is the increased cost of production.

LPG Cylinder Price Hiked

Meanwhile, the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas cylinders was also hiked by ₹ 25.50 on July 1, 2021. The price of non-subsidised LPG will be ₹ 834.50 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) each in Delhi and Mumbai. The price of LPG cylinder is the highest in Chennai, at ₹ 850.50. With the latest hiike, LPG prices have gone up by ₹ 140 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the last six months, reported NDTV.

Hike In Other Essential Commodities

The coronavirus has created havoc for all sections of society. There has been a steady rise in the cost of essential goods like edible oil, pulses, milk and LPG cylinders. India Today reported that in the last one year, prices of important food items increased from 40 to 100 per cent, making it difficult for families to make ends meet.

President of Pulses and Beans Importers Association Pradeep Jindal said that prices of pulses had not risen much in the wholesale market. Still, the retail sector has seen a significant jump.

Market analysts have alleged that the price increase in commodities like onions and pulses can primarily result from excessive hoarding, and can eventually result in increasing inflation. The government must take corrective measures to keep a check on the increasing prices of essential items.

