'Prachand': First Made-In-India Light Combat Helicopter Inducted Into Air Force, Manufactured By HAL

The indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) 'Prachand' has been inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Jodhpur airbase on Monday (October 3). The event took place in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Services (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, and Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Rajnath Singh attended the induction ceremony of the first made-in-India LCH, as well as a 'Sarv-Dharam' prayer. He shared a video of his address on Twitter and captioned it, "Speaking at the Induction Ceremony of Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) in Jodhpur."

Key Milestone In Defence Production

The Defense Minister stated at the induction ceremony that attack helicopters have long been needed, and their importance was highlighted during the 1999 Kargil war. The LCH is the result of two decades of research and development, and its acceptance into the IAF is a significant step forward in defence production.

Singh added that LCH could dodge the enemy, transport various ammunition, and deliver it quickly to the site. It is an excellent platform for both our Army and Air Force and completely satisfies the requirements of our armed services in a range of terrains.

He tweeted ahead of the induction ceremony that "I would be in Jodhpur, Rajasthan tomorrow, October 3, to attend the induction ceremony of the first indigenously developed Light Comat Helicopters (LCH). The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF's combat prowess. Looking forward to it."

Light Combat Helicopter Expertise

As per India Today, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) manufactured the light combat helicopter, which is a dedicated combat helicopter designed and developed in India.

In order to suit the unique needs of the Indian Armed Forces, HAL claims that the light combat helicopter is the world's only attack helicopter that can land and take off at an altitude of 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) while transporting a sizable load of weapons and fuel.

The copter has the necessary agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance, and all-weather combat capability. It would be an effective platform for meeting the operational needs of the Indian Air Force and Indian Army.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the purchase of 15 locally developed Limited Series Production (LSP) LCH for Rs 3,887 crore in March. According to the defence ministry, the Indian Army would receive five helicopters, and the IAF would get ten.

