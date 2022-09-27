All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
This Video Of Polio-Affected Man Fixing Potholes Forced Authorities To Pay Attention To Odishas Road Conditions

Image Credits: New Indian Express and Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

This Video Of Polio-Affected Man Fixing Potholes Forced Authorities To Pay Attention To Odisha's Road Conditions

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Odisha,  27 Sep 2022 8:15 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-09-27T13:50:32+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Showing that fixing a pothole can be done even by a single man with physical challenges, questions have been raised on the lack of action from qualified government officials regarding managing the quality of roads.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The pothole menace has been an issue that Indians have brought up time and again due to disruptions caused in their daily commute or other factors. The unfilled potholes and caving roads have often been on the news for the risk it has caused motorists and the ensuing protests.

A physically-challenged man from Odisha decided to do something about it instead of waiting for the officials to schedule a time to fix the issue. His act of filling in the potholes out of desperation and concern took off on social media platforms and came to the attention of responsible authorities, who are now visiting the sites to decide on the appropriate action.

A Road That Will Now Be Disable-Friendly

31-year-old polio-affected Ganesh Naik from Kermunda village under Dharamgarh block is a vegetable seller who travels with his produce on a manually-operated tricycle. Overcoming his physical barriers, the man took up a profession that would help him become financially self-reliant. However, for the profession that he is involved in, a road filled with potholes poses a serious risk.

He often toppled down from his vehicle due to the damaged roads and had to suffer multiple injuries. Even the one-km stretch from Kermunda to Jorpada was a hazardous task for him to cross over with a motorcycle full of vegetables.

Taking it upon himself, Ganesh single-handedly repaired the damaged roads. Without any external support, he carried the construction materials on his tricycle and filled in the potholes across the route he travelled every day. Video of the same was put up online and had several netizens demanding the responsible officials to look into it.

Soon enough, the reactions nudged the block and panchayat officials to visit the location and analyse the pothole situation. As per a report by the New Indian Express quoting the social activist Shyam Sundar Majhi, the officials have now spread crushers dust on the damaged sections of the road and are doing the necessary.

However, this has initiated a dialogue on the extremes a person would have to go to have the authorities finally pay attention to the inconveniences faced by the residents. Netizens have also asked the panchayat to consider constructing a concrete road in the place that would facilitate safer travelling conditions for many, including Ganesh Naik.

Also Read: Fix The Roads! Potholes Caused 3,564 Accidents On Indian Roads In 2020

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Physically Challenged 
Polio affected man 
Fixing potholes 
Odisha Roads 

Must Reads

'600 Cold Emails & 80 Odd Phone Calls': 23-Yr-Old Boy On How He Got Job At World Bank After Series Of Rejections
This Video Of Polio-Affected Man Fixing Potholes Forced Authorities To Pay Attention To Odisha's Road Conditions
Rethinking Tourism Sector In India For Sustainable Restart On World Tourism Day
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Boy Allegedly Beaten By Teacher For Wrong Answer Dies, Violent Protests In Auraiya
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X