Police Encouraging Attacks On Peaceful Protesters; Need Full Repeal Of Laws: Farmers' Union

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that the government is standing by its offer, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) union has issued an official statement reiterating the repeal's demand of the three farm laws and a legal entitlement guaranteeing MSP for all the farmers.

On Saturday, PM Modi at an all party meeting had said that the Centre's proposal to the put farm laws on hold for 12-18 months still stands. He further said the government was just a phone call away for the discussions.

"Farmers have come to the doorsteps of Delhi to converse with their elected government, and therefore, there is no question of the farmer organisations closing the door on talks with the government," India Today quoted the unions statement.

The union of 40 farmers' outfits also alleged that the police are encouraging attacks against the peaceful protestors. They have accused the police of trying to weaken and destroy the movement by using security forces.

They accused the police of randomly picking up people and demanded that the protesters and journalists be immediately released. "It is clear that the police are encouraging various attacks on peaceful protestors. The ongoing violence by police and BJP goons clearly shows the palpable fear within the government," the farmers' union remarked.