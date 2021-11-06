All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Police Cant Seize Vehicles In Drunk Driving Cases: Telangana High Court

Photo Credit: ANI and Telangana HC Website

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Police Can't Seize Vehicles In Drunk Driving Cases: Telangana High Court

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Telangana,  6 Nov 2021 7:43 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The HC also made it clear that the Motor Vehicles Act and the other governing provisions do not permit the seizure of the vehicle as well by the police.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Telangana High Court on November 5 declared that the police have no power to forfeit vehicles in drunk and drive cases. The declaration has come along with a batch of 40 writ petitions on the issue that challenged the rigorous rules and prolonged wait to get back the custody of seized vehicles.

What's The Verdict?

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court issued a series of directions in this regard. The court said that if the Police find the vehicle driver in a drunken state incapable of driving, they can allow an accompanying sober person to drive the vehicle henceforth.

If the above-mentioned directions could not be implemented, the police concerned could seize the vehicle temporarily. On account of producing documents of the vehicles by the owner, the police shall release the vehicle from custody, as per reports in Telangana Today.

Suppose the police concludes that the individual driving the car shall be prosecuted on apparent grounds. It shall file a chargesheet before the concerned magistrate.

Motor Vehicles Act

Justice Lakshman also clarified that any violation of the above directions would be construed as contempt, and proceedings can be initiated. The judge further made it clear that the Motor Vehicles Act and the other governing provisions do not permit the seizure of the vehicle.

Also Read: Two Indian Army Officers Honoured With Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Telangana 
police 
drunk and drive 
vehicle confiscate 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X