PM Narendra Modi Set To Visit France, Participate In Bastille Day Celebrations & Discuss Strategic Partnerships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to strengthen defense cooperation between India and France by emphasizing co-development, co-designing, and co-production of equipment. They are also looking for ways to align this collaboration with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, as announced by the government on Wednesday prior to Modi's departure for Paris.

The visit, which marks Modi's sixth trip to France, will commence on Thursday with a meeting between Modi and French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. Later in the evening, Macron will host a private dinner at the Elysee Palace in honor of Modi.

On July 14, Modi will be the "Guest of Honour" at the Bastille Day Parade, where an Indian armed forces contingent from the tri-services will participate. On the same day, formal talks will take place between Modi and Macron, followed by a state banquet hosted by Macron at the Louvre in the evening. Additionally, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with the Presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France. Furthermore, he will have separate interactions with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies, as well as prominent French personalities.

The visit is expected to yield substantial outcomes in the areas of defense, energy, space, and people-to-people cooperation. France aims to facilitate easier access for Indian students to study in the country. One of the significant expected outcomes is the potential announcement of a deal for the Indian Navy's purchase of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets. Both nations are also likely to unveil an agreement for joint development of an aircraft engine in India.

Support India's Atmanirbhar Initiative

France has pledged unparalleled support to India's Atmanirbhar initiative, including significant technology transfers and proposals for co-development of next-generation defense equipment. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra stated, "It is natural that when two leaders meet, there will be discussions on how to take the defense cooperation between the two countries in the direction of co-production, code-signing, co-development, and how to align it with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative." Kwatra emphasized that the visit would be substantial, setting new benchmarks for the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Regarding the recent riots in several French cities, Kwatra deemed it an "internal matter" and clarified that it would not impact the visit. As for the 1,650MW nuclear power reactors in Jaitapur, Maharashtra, both sides are engaged in intensive discussions to resolve all related issues, including civil nuclear liability, costs, and techno-commercial matters.

The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to approve major defense deals to be announced during Modi's visit to Paris. The government stated, "This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, and Prime Minister's visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation,"as per a report in The Times Of India.

Prime Minister will visit Abu Dhabi on July 15. He will hold talks with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening. Modi’s visit to Abu Dhabi will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture.

PM Modi is also expected to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G-20 Presidency in which UAE is a Special Invitee.

France-India Bilateral Relationship

France and India share a long-standing and amicable bilateral relationship characterized by close ties. Often described as having a "special relationship," the two nations have fostered strong historical and trade connections. From the 17th century until 1954, France maintained a colonial presence in the Indian subcontinent, and today, Puducherry, one of its former Indian territories, remains a popular destination for French tourists visiting India.

The establishment of a strategic partnership in 1998 marked a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation, leading to substantial progress across various domains. Regular high-level exchanges between the heads of state and government have strengthened the ties between the two nations. Additionally, commercial exchanges have flourished, particularly in critical sectors such as defense, nuclear energy, and space. Notably, France became India's first partner for a nuclear energy agreement following waivers granted by the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Nuclear Suppliers' Group. This agreement enabled India to resume comprehensive civil nuclear cooperation with the international community.

Furthermore, France and India have developed robust cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, culture, science and technology, and education. France has consistently supported India's aspirations for a multipolar world spearheaded by regional democracies. The partnership between the two nations extends beyond strategic and economic realms, encompassing a broad spectrum of shared interests and mutual collaboration.

