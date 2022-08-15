India At 75: Here're All Key Takeaways From PM Modi's 9th Independence Day Speech At Red Fort

India marks the completion of its 75th year of Independence from British rule and is all decked up to achieve the new goals set for its 76th year. Several events have been celebrated across the nation for the past 75 weeks, leading up to this day of August 15, under the banner of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

Unfurling the national flag in the morning hours of 7:30 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red fort. Here are the key takeaways from his hour-long address from the Red Fort.

Key Takeaways From Narendra Modi's Speech

Prior to his arrival at the Red Fort, Narendra Modi had tweeted his wishes at 6 am from his official account and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Upon arriving at the Red Fort, he was welcomed by the Ministers and led to the platform from where he addressed the people. He started his address by extending his greetings for Independence day and paid tribute to the many freedom fighters and leaders who made it possible for India to achieve independence.

As per the live video telecasted in Hindustan Times, Narendra Modi recollected the many sacrifices and contributions of the great Indian leaders. He mentioned that the country would be eternally grateful to Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar for building a country that every Indian dreamt of, and the engineers behind the same - Dr Rajendra Prasad, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, SP Mookerjee, LB Shastri, Deendayal Upadhyaya, JP Narayan, RM Lohia, Vinoba Bhave, Nanaji Deshmukh, Subramania Bharati, among many others.

He also made it a point to mention the nation's gratitude towards the freedom fighters Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and many such revolutionaries who were able to take back their country from the British Rule. There was special mention of the contributions of the tribal community and women in the history of India, such as Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Govind Guru, Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal. Their strength and selfless dedication will be carved for centuries to come and be the inspiration for many to protect and lead their country, he added.

Modi also took the opportunity to convey that he has dedicated himself to Gandhi's dream of "caring for the last person" and making every last person capable. In his eight years of serving as the honourable Prime Minister of the country, he says that he's been able to see the capability among the Indians. While the 'Azadi Mahotsav' was a tribute to the national heroes, he said that 15th August marks the day when the country remembers the contributions of the citizens of the country in building it to great heights for 75 years.

In his speech, he said that many were sceptical about the country's development trajectory, but the country proved them all wrong with its many achievements. "They did not know that this soil is special," he added.

India is an aspirational society that is powered by the collective spirit of the people of India and will continue to be so as diversity is its strength, believes Modi. The country had faced a multitude of challenges in the past 75 years and was able to prove itself due to the skills of over 130 crore Indians. Expanding on it further, he spoke of digital goals and said that the Digital India initiative is actively growing, with more startups being set across the nation. He said that a lot of talent was pouring in from Tier 2 and 3 cities and urged the youth to transform India into a developed nation by the year 2047.

Reiterating it again, Modi asked the youth of the country to pledge to make India achieve the "developed" title by the time the country completes hundred years of independence. "When we take an oath, we make it happen. That's why when I spoke about Swachh Bharat in my first speech, there was a movement," he said while addressing the youth to pledge.

Adding on to the pledges, he called more people to join in and take the 'panch pran' (five pledges) for a developed nation. The first one is to move forward with bigger resolutions for a developed India.

Secondly, to erase all traces of servitude.

Thirdly, to be proud of our long line of legacy.

Fourthly, to keep in mind the strength of unity.

Fifth and finally, to stay true to the duties of citizens.

Referring to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' movement, which was initiated to make India a self-reliant nation and progress the economic development plans, Modi said that it would be taken forward as 'Jan Andolan'. It would be the mission and responsibility of each citizen to make India truly "Aatmanirbhar"(self-reliant). Elaborating on the same, he said, "Aatmanirbhar Bharat, this is not a government agenda or a government programme. This is the mass movement of the society, which we have to take forward,".

Adding on to the legendary slogans of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan' by the revolutionary Lal Bahadur Shastri and AB Vajpayee, the prime minister believes it to be necessary to add 'Jai Anusandhan' (research and innovation) for the progress of the country.

Apart from the goals set while stepping into the 76th year of Independence, he also raised his concerns over the prevalence of corruption and nepotism within the system. He compared corruption to termites that slowly eat up the nation and said that nepotism snatches away opportunities from all. Adding on to the pledges, he asked people to take an oath to get rid of these from India.

Calling India the 'mother of democracy', he also emphasised safeguarding the dignity of women. He believes it important for a nation that the people do not adopt any form of speech or conduct that would lower the dignity of the women.

Concluding the speech at 9 am, he commemorated the events with the slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram.

Maiden Address Of India's First Tribal President

The 75th Independence Day also welcomed the maiden speech of the first ever Tribal President of the country Draupadi Murmu. She had taken the post as the head of the country's highest office on July 25 and marked her first address to the people of the country with the Independence Day Celebrations. As per the report by Hindustan Times, she considers the day a cause for celebration not just for the citizens of India but also for every advocate of democracy across the world. In her speech, she mentioned that India's democracy not only grew roots in the soil but enriched it as well with a true nationalistic spirit. Her speech also found a mention of the legendary nationalist poet Kuvempu's clarion call,

"Naanu aliwe, Neenu aliwe; Namma elubugal mele; Mooduvudu – Mooduvudu; Navabharatda leele," which roughly translates to, "I will pass; So will you; But on our bones will arise; The great tale of a new India."

With a special request to the youth of the nation to follow these ideals, she advised them to build a nation that attains its developmental goals by the year 2047.

Also Read: 75th Independence Day: Here're 10 Key Points & Facts You Need To Know About India's Freedom Struggle