PM Modi Praises UP Govt's 'Elderline Scheme' To Help Senior Citizens Amid Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra on Sunday, June 13, praised the Uttar Pradesh government's scheme that aims to help the elderly in the state by extending emotional care, health, and legal assistance through dedicated call centres.

"Very Good initiative! @myogiadityanath," the Prime Minister tweeted, sharing a news report on the scheme.

Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude with a reply that said, "The Project Elderline is inspired by your all-inclusive mantra of Sakba Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas."

What Is The Scheme?



Project Elderline provides healthcare, legal assistance, and other forms of support to senior citizens in the state, according to The Times of India.

The initiative was launched by the UP government in collaboration with the Union government's Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on May 14.

Under the scheme, call centres have been set up in all 75 districts of the state. A person above the age of 60 can use the toll-free helpline number to seek assistance that remains functional from 8 AM to 8 PM.

The scheme was launched to reach out to the vulnerable faction and homeless elderly citizens, especially during the COVID crisis, to aid them regarding health concerns and extend emotional support.

Project Elderline has been made operational with the help of the TATA Trusts and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) foundation. With this scheme, Uttar Pradesh became the first state to extend emotional and mental support to its elderly population.



Preparation For Assembly Polls

PM Modi's tweet comes just three days after his meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath over the situation in the state ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. Speculation of a cabinet reshuffle had been making rounds, but an official word on it is yet to be made.

Uttar Pradesh had remained in headlines throughout the second wave of COVID as dead bodies were found floating in Ganga while several others were buried in the sand on the river bank.

India Today reported that a team led by BJP leader BL Santosh went to Uttar Pradesh to assess the situation in the state by meeting MLAs, MPs, and ministers. The review came amidst the reports of discontent with the government's handling of the pandemic.

