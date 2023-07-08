Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for various infrastructure development projects worth ₹6,100 crore in Warangal, Telangana. The projects encompass multiple sectors, including highways and railways, and are expected to benefit the people of Telangana.

Before the foundation stone laying events, PM Modi will visit the Bhadrakali temple in Warangal. He is also set to address a public meeting in the district. However, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is likely to skip the Prime Minister's program.

The visit of PM Modi is in line with the commitment made by the BJP government to inaugurate three National Highways and lay the foundation stone for a wagon manufacturing unit in Warangal. The wagon manufacturing unit, for which the budget has already been allocated, is expected to create job opportunities for over 3,000 people and boost industrial development in the region, as per a report in The Times Of India.

The BJP spokesperson emphasized that the project faced delays due to land and legal issues, but those challenges have been resolved, and the project will be completed soon. The public meeting organized by Telangana BJP aims to showcase the developmental and welfare activities undertaken by the Modi government and convey the government's commitment to the state's development and fulfillment of bifurcation promises.

After his visit to Warangal, PM Modi will travel to Bikaner in Rajasthan to dedicate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹24,300 crore. These projects include a six-lane greenfield expressway section, the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, and the phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner Railway station.

PM Modi's tour includes visits to Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan, with elections scheduled in all states except Uttar Pradesh later this year.

Modi's Visit To Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday concluded his two-day State visit to Egypt, headlined by him being conferred with the African country's highest state honour, visit to a 1,000-year-old mosque and tribute to World War 1 braves, reported Indian Express.

“My visit to Egypt was a historic one. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations. I thank President @AlsisiOfficial, the Government and the people of Egypt for their affection”, the prime minister tweeted a video of the highlights of his visit after departing from Cairo.

In the last leg of his visit, Modi visited the Great Pyramids of Giza along with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly. The prime minister tweeted, "I thank PM Mostafa Madbouly for accompanying me to the Pyramids. We had a rich discussion on the cultural histories of our nations and how to deepen these linkages in the times to come"

Modi met Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi who conferred him with Egypt's highest state honour ‘Order of the Nile’. He joined the likes of Queen Elizabeth II and Nelson Mandela as being the foreign leaders to have been felicitated with the award.

"With great humility I accept the "Nile Necklace". I thank the Government and people of Egypt for this honor, which demonstrates the warmth and affection they have towards India and the people of our nation", Modi tweeted.

Both the leaders held bilateral talks which centered around trade and investment, defence and security.

