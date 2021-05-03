'Victory Belongs To People Of Kerala': Pinarayi Vijayan After Scripting Historic Win

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan scripted history by winning a second term in Kerala on Sunday, May 2. He is the third Chief Minister in the state to be re-elected, and the first one to serve a second term in office after winning the Dharmadam seat.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), an alliance of CPI (M), CPI, Kerala Congress (M) and a few local parties will lead the government Vijayan. LDF has secured 99 seats out of 140, in which CPI (M) has secured 62 seats alone, while the opposition UDF had won 41 seats, while BJP led NDA hasn't been able to secure a single seat.

The LDF's win has ended a cycle in which the state alternated between electing the UDF and the LDF every five years. Vijayan had contested against Kannur District Congress Committee General Secretary C Raghunath and CK Padmanabhan, former head of the Kerala BJP. The election was held in a single phase on April 6, 2021.



This victory belongs to the people of Kerala. I thank you all for reposing faith in the LDF once again. We need to come together more than ever before to tackle this pandemic and to take Kerala forward in the path of development, welfare and secularism! — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 2, 2021

Several factors contributed to the LDF's win. Vijayan government's welfare programs such as the service pension and free food package, as well as the steps it took to successfully combat and curb the COVID-19 pandemic were some of the major measures that wooed the voters.

In the last five years, the Vijayan government has built 45,000 smart classrooms in the state. Simultaneously, over six lakh students in the state left unaided schools to enroll in government schools, citing satisfaction with the facilities and teaching standard as per a report by The Quint.

The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), on the other hand, ran a vigorous campaign against the incumbent government on issues such as the notorious gold smuggling case and its position on the Sabarimala Temple.

