Credits: Unsplash, Wikimedia 

Trending
Besides Petrol & Diesel, LPG To Cost Rs 50 More; First Hike After 137 Days

India,  22 March 2022 7:58 AM GMT

A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50 in Delhi. A 5-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 349, while a 10-kg composite bottle will be priced at Rs 669. Besides, the 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2,003.50.

After the end of the 2022 assembly elections, the fuel prices have been hiked on Tuesday, March 22, right after 137 days of the gap. Last year, in November, the government had announced a reduction in the excise duty levied on petrol and diesel. Aviation fuel is also up by 50 per cent since January.

Hikes

Petrol and Diesel prices have been raised by over 80 paise a litre. Hence, the petrol rate in Delhi would now cost ₹96.21 per litre, while diesel price is raised to ₹87.47 per litre.

The hike is in line with the increase in international energy prices. Reportedly, International oil prices were around USD 81-82 a barrel in early November as against USD 114 now.

LPG Price Raised

But what has caught people's attention is the hike in the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG), by ₹50 per cylinder. A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost ₹949.50 in Delhi. A 5-kg LPG cylinder will now cost ₹349, while a 10-kg composite bottle will be priced at ₹669. Besides, the 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost ₹2,003.50, The Mint reported.

The LPG rates have been raised for the first time after October 6, 2021. The price had gone up by close to ₹100 per cylinder between July and October. The rates are revised monthly for all states and union territories in India.

Key States, Cities With New Prices

Delhi: The petrol rate in the national union territory is ₹96.21 per litre, while diesel price is raised to ₹87.47 per litre.

Mumbai: The petrol and diesel prices have increased to ₹110.82 a litre and ₹95.00 a litre, respectively.

Kolkata & Chennai: The petrol and diesel rates in Kolkata and Chennai cost ₹105.51 and ₹90.62 and ₹102.16 and ₹92.19, respectively.

Bengaluru: The citizens will have to pay ₹ 101.42 for petrol and ₹85.80 for diesel.

Lucknow: The citizens will have to pay ₹ 96.08 for petrol and diesel will cost ₹87.61

Hyderabad: the petrol prices have hiked to ₹109.10 and diesel has reached ₹95.50.

Thiruvananthapuram: The price of petrol has been increased to ₹107.94 and ₹91.53 for diesel.

Jaipur: The citizens will have to pay ₹96.08 for petrol and diesel will cost ₹87.61.

