E-Retailer Quikr Ends Animal Sale Following Pressure From Rights Body

The animal rights body, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, on Wednesday, December 23, asserted that the famous e-retailer 'Quikr' has finally put an end to the 'animal sale' that previously happened on its portal. Quikr has also taken down all the pet trading advertisements due to the increased amount of pressure by PETA.

PETA alleged in 2018 that Quikr was permitting its users, some of which also include dog breeders, to sell animals, which led to the violation of animal-welfare rules and regulations. Quikr has now removed all the problematic ads and has promised not to indulge in 'animal sale' in the near future.

"Quikr removed the pet adoption category that allowed dog breeders/pet shops to trade in animals under the guise of adoption on 1st December," claimed PETA, as reported by NewsBytes.

The NGO also mentioned that this step was taken after PETA India's Person of the Year and an immense supporter, John Abraham wrote to Quikr. As of now, the animal rights body approached the company as well as state animal welfare boards and animal husbandry departments. Other ministries that were appealed include the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of Commerce and Industry as well as the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

"As a result, the AWBI advised the MeitY that e-commerce platforms must not trade in live animals without being registered as 'pet shops' with state animal welfare boards, and the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board ordered Quikr to withdraw all live-animal advertisements within the state," said the statement.

PETA has also mentioned that Quikr never acquired a registration under the 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Rules of 2017 and 2018' wherein, every pet shop and other animal establishments must obtain a registration.

The portal's pets section says, "Quikr has discontinued listings related to the sale of any animals on its platform and any listings of this nature would be deleted."

