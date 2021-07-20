Pegasus Project: Woman Who Accused Former CJI Gogoi Of Sexual Assault In Surveillance List

The leaked list of potential victims of surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware has taken the world by a storm. Another list of potential targets by the agency has been released, a day after the report of journalists and other prominent personalities as possible prey came to light.

The list includes three phone numbers used by the woman who had accused the former Chief Justice of India (CJI), Ranjan Gogoi, of sexual harassment. Eight other numbers used by the survivor's husband, his two brothers, were on the list in the same week when allegations against Gogoi were first reported.

A total of 11 phone numbers are in the leaked list of potential targets. The forensic reports confirmed that some of them were successfully accessed and monitored by the unidentified agency, The Wire reported.

Unaware Of Being Monitored

Speaking to the media, one of the brothers-in-law of the woman informed that the family was unaware of tapping. "Humne koi galat kaam kara hi nahi (we didn't do anything wrong", he added and did not comment further.

The Case

In April 2019, the survivor accused Gogoi of sexually harassing her at his residence office while working as a Junior Court Assistant in October 2018.

She submitted a document substantiating her claims, sent a complaint to 22 sitting judges of the Apex Court, and called for an inquiry. The woman said Gogoi did not just harass her but was also responsible for her family's victimisation.

The woman had claimed she was transferred and then terminated from service after she alleged Gogoi of harassment. She had further alleged that she was transferred thrice within weeks and was falsely accused in a bribery case.

To its worse, the woman's husband and his brother, who were constables in the Delhi Police, were suspended. Another brother, who is specially-abled, was also terminated from his job.

The day allegations were reported, the Court registered a suo-motu case, which was addressed the same day in open Court.

Gogoi denied the allegations during a special hearing he called the same month. He presided over his case and said that the allegations were 'absolutely false and scurrilous' and were a part of a conspiracy to 'undermine the judiciary.'

Also Read: Phones Of Over 40 Indian Journalists Hacked Using Pegasus Spyware: Report