Four-Day Peace & Education Conflict Workshop Held In Jammu School
Trending
Four-Day Peace & Education Conflict Workshop Held In Jammu School

Jammu and Kashmir,  17 April 2024 10:03 AM GMT

The event, a collaboration between Delhi-based Youth for Peace International and the Eqra Foundation of Jammu, drew participants from all over Jammu and Kashmir.

A pioneering workshop titled 'Peace Education and Conflict Transformation' concluded on Sunday at Jammu Sanskriti School. The event, a collaboration between Delhi-based Youth for Peace International and the Eqra Foundation of Jammu, drew participants from all over Jammu and Kashmir.

Over four days, young attendees engaged in a series of activities designed to foster understanding and resolve conflicts, a skill set particularly pertinent given the region's complex socio-political landscape. The workshop employed innovative, non-formal educational methods that included interactive sessions and personal storytelling to explore themes of self-awareness, community building, and the importance of unity in diversity.

Saumya, the founder of Youth for Peace International, highlighted the significance of the training, noting, "This initiative is about empowering our youth to take active roles in their communities and handle daily challenges with greater awareness and competence."

Participants responded positively to the diverse teaching approaches, which departed from conventional educational models. They found the sessions on conflict styles within relationships and the corresponding strategies for management particularly enlightening.

Adding international flair to the workshop, Juanita and Alexa, experienced facilitators from Colombia, led the training. Their participation underscored the workshop's global relevance and the universal challenges of peace education.

Simran Kaur of the Eqra Foundation, known for her work in both Jammu and Kashmir and Colombia, emphasized the workshop’s timely nature. "Given our commitment to mental health and religious pluralism, this training helps lay a foundation for more resilient and inclusive communities," she stated.

This event marks a significant step in addressing the unique needs of youth in conflict-affected areas and highlights the collaborative efforts of organizations both local and international to promote peace and understanding.

Also Read: CSR: Sri Kurumba Educational And Charitable Trust To Give Homes

X