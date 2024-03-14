CSR: Sri Kurumba Educational And Charitable Trust To Give Homes

The Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, founded by PNC Menon and Sobha Menon, administers a variety of philanthropic undertakings, including SOBHA Ltd's CSR initiatives, which have made significant progress toward providing secure and safe housing to rural populations in need. In addition, Mr. Menon, along with his wife Mrs. Sobha Menon, has signed the global charitable effort 'The Giving Pledge', which is administered by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Warren Buffett. Sri Kurumba Trust aims to empower underprivileged communities and improve the world for everybody. They intend to give away 1,000 homes in Palakkad.

Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust 'Griha Sobha' 2024

Sobha Community Home Project's 'Griha Sobha 2024' project gives free housing advantages to 220 women-led impoverished families, to address India's pressing issue of inadequate housing. During the newest inauguration event, the Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust celebrated the completion of Griha Sobha 2024, a project that involves turning over the first 100 homes to beneficiaries at no cost. In addition, foundation stones were set for another 120 of the 1,000 homes for women from low-income households. Of the 120 dwellings whose foundation stones were laid, 13 landless households were given 5 cents of land each, on which to build their homes as mentioned in India CSR.

The event which hosted the launch of the Sobha CSR website along with various dignitaries

The occasion, held on March 9th, was attended by dignitaries such as Mrs. Sobha Menon, Trustee of the Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, and Mr. Ravi Menon, chairman of Sobha Limited. State Ministers, MLAs, MPs, leaders from all political parties, and other dignitaries also attended the occasion. The celebration provided a forum to demonstrate Sobha CSR's dedication to comprehensive social development by launching the Sobha CSR website, which showcases the organization's numerous programs and efforts.



Visionary leadership with a strong social impact

The objective of the Sobha Griha Trust is to create and provide social infrastructure for the poor and underprivileged. We want to be an enabler in crucial areas like women's empowerment, elderly care, and meeting basic requirements like nutrition, medical aid, and shelter.



As Chairman Emeritus of Sobha Limited and Founding Trustee of Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, Mr. Menon is actively involved in activities that would make the world a better place for everyone. Mr PNC Menon has donated INR 1000 crore as a philanthropic contribution to the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Project in Ahmedabad.



In 2023, Mr. Menon gave AED 50 million to the Mohammed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) foundation's 'One Billion Meals Endowment' campaign. Mr Menon has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Al Rahma Association in Oman to develop 300 homes for the disadvantaged over the next decade. He is a member of the Rashid Centre for People of Determination's Board of Governors, as well as an Al Jalila Foundation and Noor Dubai partner.

