MeitY's Mission: Tech Giants Converge In Guwahati For North-East's Accelerated Development

The first-ever Digital India Future Skills Summit, held in Guwahati, marked a significant milestone for the development of the North-east region. Bringing together leaders from industry and academia, this event highlighted the region's potential and outlined a path for its economic growth and empowerment.

A key announcement at the summit was the establishment of Assam's first semiconductor packaging plant, a project worth nearly Rs 25000 Crore. This initiative, a partnership between the Assam Government and the TATA Group, is set to create numerous employment opportunities and significantly contribute to the local economy. It will also enable young Indians from Assam to pursue careers in semiconductors without having to leave their state, thus reducing migration and retaining local talent.



MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar while inaugurating the event at Gauhati University, Assam

“Assam will soon have a Rs. 25,000 Cr. Semiconductor packaging plant,” announced MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar.



The summit emphasized the importance of skills development, particularly in areas like AI, cybersecurity, and semiconductors. By imparting these skills to the local population, the Northeast can build a skilled workforce that can actively participate in and contribute to its own development. This aligns with the broader vision of the Government of India to empower its citizens with the necessary skills for the digital age.

“Young Indians from Assam aspiring to enter the world of semiconductors won't have to leave their state or travel to other cities anymore,” said MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, Govt of Assam while talking at the summit

Furthermore, the summit facilitated strategic collaborations between NIELIT and leading industry players and academia. These collaborations aim to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills, ensuring that educational programs are aligned with industry standards. This will enhance the employability of the local workforce and contribute to the overall development of the region.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has been instrumental in driving these initiatives. Through programs like the Digital India Future Skills Summit, MeitY is focused on equipping individuals with cutting-edge skills in emerging technologies. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and upskilling, MeitY is positioning India as a leader in the global digital economy.

Dignitaries at the Digital India Future Skills Summit Held In Guwahati





In conclusion, the Digital India Future Skills Summit in Guwahati has set the stage for the North-east region's development. By emphasizing economic growth, skills development, and empowerment, this event has laid a solid foundation for a brighter future for the region and its people. The efforts of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, along with the support of industry and academia, are commendable and signify a step towards realizing the region's full potential.

